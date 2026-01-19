Global Microbiology Culture Market to Nearly Double by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Culture Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiology culture market size is expected to grow significantly, with an estimation of USD 10.25 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 22.33 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.16% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, higher demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, and the adoption of advanced microbiological techniques across clinical, pharmaceutical, and research laboratories.

Advancements in Microbiology Techniques

Advancements in microbiological techniques are a major factor driving the growth of the microbiology culture industry. Traditional culture practices are being complemented by automation, resulting in increased speed and specimen throughput. Molecular microbiology instruments are enhancing laboratory processes, allowing for the culture and processing of larger volumes of specific sample types. Automation in culture systems reduces human error, improves repeatability, and streamlines workflows, aiding the usability of complex clinical, research, and industry tests. Such technical enhancements have made culture-based diagnostics faster, more reliable, and accessible, thus bolstering the demand for high-quality culture media globally.

Molecular techniques, including PCR-based assays and genetic analysis, aid in the rapid identification of pathogens and novel drug-resistant strains. These advancements augment diagnostic accuracy and expedite critical decision-making in clinical and research settings. Consequently, the demand for high-quality culture media is expected to rise, supported by technological advances fueling the growth of the microbiology culture industry.

Global Microbiology Culture Market Report Segmentation

This report predicts revenue growth and analyzes emerging trends in various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It covers the global microbiology culture market based on product, type, application, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Culture Media

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Bacterial

Fungal & Yeast

Viral

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production

Diagnostics

Food & Water Testing

Environmental, Bioenergy & Agricultural Research

Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $22.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Microbiology Culture market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

bioMerieux SA

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories

Hardy Diagnostics

Amerigo Scientific.

