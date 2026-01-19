Global Microbiology Culture Market to Nearly Double by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiology Culture Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global microbiology culture market size is expected to grow significantly, with an estimation of USD 10.25 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 22.33 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.16% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is primarily driven by an increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, higher demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, and the adoption of advanced microbiological techniques across clinical, pharmaceutical, and research laboratories.
Advancements in Microbiology Techniques
Advancements in microbiological techniques are a major factor driving the growth of the microbiology culture industry. Traditional culture practices are being complemented by automation, resulting in increased speed and specimen throughput. Molecular microbiology instruments are enhancing laboratory processes, allowing for the culture and processing of larger volumes of specific sample types. Automation in culture systems reduces human error, improves repeatability, and streamlines workflows, aiding the usability of complex clinical, research, and industry tests. Such technical enhancements have made culture-based diagnostics faster, more reliable, and accessible, thus bolstering the demand for high-quality culture media globally.
Molecular techniques, including PCR-based assays and genetic analysis, aid in the rapid identification of pathogens and novel drug-resistant strains. These advancements augment diagnostic accuracy and expedite critical decision-making in clinical and research settings. Consequently, the demand for high-quality culture media is expected to rise, supported by technological advances fueling the growth of the microbiology culture industry.
Global Microbiology Culture Market Report Segmentation
This report predicts revenue growth and analyzes emerging trends in various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It covers the global microbiology culture market based on product, type, application, and region.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Culture Media
- Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Bacterial
- Fungal & Yeast
- Viral
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Production
- Diagnostics
- Food & Water Testing
- Environmental, Bioenergy & Agricultural Research
- Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Why You Should Buy This Report
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
Report Deliverables
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$22.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Microbiology Culture market report include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- bioMerieux SA
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Hardy Diagnostics
- Amerigo Scientific.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i6or
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment