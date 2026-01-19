Satellite IoT Market Surges with Demand for Asset Tracking & Monitoring

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite IoT Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The Satellite IoT market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for asset tracking and monitoring across various industries. The market size, valued at $2.35 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to $2.87 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. This surge is attributed to the rising adoption of satellite connectivity in logistics, transportation, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, alongside technological advancements in small satellites, modems, and IoT sensors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $6.41 billion by 2030, propelled by the deployment of CubeSats and nano satellites for enhanced IoT coverage, the integration of AI and analytics for real-time data processing, and the burgeoning use of satellite IoT in maritime and aviation sectors. The creation of low-power, long-range IoT communication devices will further bolster global connectivity services, especially for smart city applications.

The Satellite IoT Market Global Report 2026 spans 16 key geographies, providing a global perspective on emerging trends and market dynamics over the next decade.

The report addresses critical questions about the satellite IoT market, including market size, growth rates, segmentation, and the impact of technological advancements and regulatory shifts. With a detailed analysis of market characteristics, competitive landscapes, and company performances, the report traces historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The supply chain analysis provides an overview of key resources, supplier dynamics, and competitive positioning across the value chain.

Emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation are shaping the market.

The regulatory and investment landscape includes key regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and government policies influencing market growth.

Services: Direct-To-Satellite, Satellite IoT Backhaul.

Frequency Bands: L-Band, Ku and Ka-Band, S-Band, others.

Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs.

Industries: Oil and Gas, Transportation, Energy, Agriculture, Healthcare, Military, and others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Satellite IoT market report include:

