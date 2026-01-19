Satellite IoT Market Surges with Demand for Asset Tracking & Monitoring

The satellite IoT market is booming with opportunities in global asset tracking, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, driven by small satellite advances and growing demand in remote operations. Key prospects include maritime and aviation sectors, LPWAN expansions, and AI integration for real-time insights.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite IoT Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Satellite IoT market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for asset tracking and monitoring across various industries. The market size, valued at $2.35 billion in 2025, is projected to expand to $2.87 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. This surge is attributed to the rising adoption of satellite connectivity in logistics, transportation, agriculture, and environmental monitoring, alongside technological advancements in small satellites, modems, and IoT sensors.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $6.41 billion by 2030, propelled by the deployment of CubeSats and nano satellites for enhanced IoT coverage, the integration of AI and analytics for real-time data processing, and the burgeoning use of satellite IoT in maritime and aviation sectors. The creation of low-power, long-range IoT communication devices will further bolster global connectivity services, especially for smart city applications.

The Satellite IoT Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management, offering critical insights to assess the rapidly growing satellite IoT market. This comprehensive report spans 16 key geographies, providing a global perspective on emerging trends and market dynamics over the next decade.

Why Purchase This Report?

  • Gain unparalleled insights into global trends shaping the satellite IoT market and understand how macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and inflation influence growth.
  • Develop informed regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis to identify lucrative growth segments.
  • Outperform competitors with data-driven foresight into market drivers and evolving consumer preferences.
  • Leverage comprehensive competitor benchmarking and market share analysis to optimize business strategies.
  • Access the latest high-quality data to support your internal and external presentations efficiently.

Key Insights and Market Coverage:

The report addresses critical questions about the satellite IoT market, including market size, growth rates, segmentation, and the impact of technological advancements and regulatory shifts. With a detailed analysis of market characteristics, competitive landscapes, and company performances, the report traces historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Strategic Insights:

  • The supply chain analysis provides an overview of key resources, supplier dynamics, and competitive positioning across the value chain.
  • Explore emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation to strengthen your market position.
  • Understand the regulatory and investment landscape, including key regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and government policies influencing market growth.

Scope:

  • Services: Direct-To-Satellite, Satellite IoT Backhaul.
  • Frequency Bands: L-Band, Ku and Ka-Band, S-Band, others.
  • Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs.
  • Industries: Oil and Gas, Transportation, Energy, Agriculture, Healthcare, Military, and others.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$2.87 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$6.41 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate22.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Satellite IoT market report include:

  • Airbus SE
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
  • EchoStar Corporation
  • Inmarsat Limited
  • Iridium Communications Inc.
  • Orbcomm
  • Globalstar Inc.
  • Spire Global Inc.
  • Kepler Communications Inc.
  • Ligado Networks
  • NanoAvionics Corp.
  • Fleet Space Technologies Pty. Ltd.
  • Skylo Technologies
  • Actility S.A.
  • Alen Space
  • Leaf Space
  • Kineis
  • Myriota Pty. Ltd.
  • Sateliot
  • Xona Space Systems Inc.
  • OQ Technology
  • Hiber AB
  • Fossa Systems S.L.
  • Sky and Space Global Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1pts3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Satellite IoT Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                IOT
                            
                            
                                IoT Devices
                            
                            
                                IoT Services
                            
                            
                                IoT Solution
                            
                            
                                Satellite IoT
                            
                            
                                Smart Cities
                            
                            
                                Smart City
                            
                            
                                Smart Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Smart Mobility
                            
                            
                                Smart Sensor
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading