MSV Protocol Launches Proof-of-Asset Integrity to Strengthen Real-World Asset Tokenisation as RWA Adoption Accelerates





BURY ST EDMUNDS, United Kingdom, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As real-world asset tokenisation gains momentum across DeFi, institutional finance, and blockchain infrastructure, trust and verification have emerged as the sector’s biggest bottlenecks. While billions of dollars in RWAs are moving on-chain, most protocols still rely on static audits and off-chain assurances.

MetaSoilVerse Protocol is addressing this gap with Proof-of-Asset Integrity (PoAI), a framework designed to enable continuous verification, enforcement, and transparency for tokenised real-world assets.

Moving Beyond RWA Tokenisation Towards Verifiable Asset Infrastructure

The next phase of real-world assets requires more than issuance. It requires systems that can continuously prove that on-chain RWAs remain backed, compliant, and operational over time.

PoAI is built to ensure that assets supporting tokenised financial products are not only verified at inception but monitored throughout their lifecycle. By embedding integrity checks directly into protocol architecture, MSV reduces reliance on manual processes and trust-based intermediaries.

This positions MSV Protocol as core RWA infrastructure, rather than a marketplace or asset issuer.

Institutional-Grade Infrastructure for On-Chain Real-World Assets

MSV Protocol is building modular infrastructure designed for asset issuers, funds, and institutions seeking scalable and transparent RWA solutions. The protocol enables:

Continuous asset verification for tokenised RWAs



On-chain enforcement of asset performance and compliance



Reduced counterparty and operational risk



Improved investor confidence through verifiable data





By focusing on infrastructure rather than narratives, MSV aims to support long-term institutional adoption of real-world assets on blockchain networks.

Seed Round Completion Signals Next Phase of Growth

The successful completion of MSV Protocol’s seed round marks the beginning of a larger journey focused on expanding Proof-of-Asset Integrity primitives, strengthening ecosystem partnerships, and preparing the protocol for broader network participation.

As part of this progression, MSV has indicated plans for a Token Generation Event targeted for mid January, aligned with upcoming protocol milestones and ecosystem activation.

Engineering Trust in the RWA Economy

As the RWA sector matures, capital alone is no longer sufficient. Protocols must be designed to withstand real-world complexity, regulatory scrutiny, and institutional standards.

MSV Protocol’s mission is to engineer trust at the infrastructure level, enabling real-world assets to operate on-chain with transparency, accountability, and durability.

About MetaSoilVerse Protocol

MSV Protocol is building the foundational rails for the next generation of real-world asset infrastructure. Through its Proof-of-Asset Integrity framework, MSV enables continuous verification and enforcement for tokenised assets, supporting scalable, compliant, and trust-minimised RWA adoption across global markets.

Official Links

Contact Details:

Satish Kumar

satishk@metasoilverse.com

