Atos Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens® 2025 for Advanced Analytics and AI Services

Paris, France, January 19, 2026 – Atos, a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation, has been positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Advanced Analytics and AI Services 2025 report in Europe and the United States.

The report evaluates service integrators that apply scientific techniques and advanced technologies, such as AI and ML that enable enterprises to modernize data and BI ecosystems through an integrated data governance thereby unifying intelligence to improve decision accuracy and achieve transformational value with enhanced quality, security and compliance.

Atos has been recognized by ISG in the following quadrants:

Data Science and AI Services for large companies

AI Factory approach : Atos speeds up enterprise AI adoption with the Atos Polaris AI platform, supporting the full machine learning lifecycle and enabling autonomous agents for business workflows. The AI Readiness Assessment guides responsible AI transformation.

: Atos speeds up enterprise AI adoption with the Atos Polaris AI platform, supporting the full machine learning lifecycle and enabling autonomous agents for business workflows. The AI Readiness Assessment guides responsible AI transformation. AI and IoT integration : Atos’ digital twin framework delivers real-time visibility of assets and processes, combining IoT, sensor data, and 3D visualization for proactive operations in manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

: Atos’ digital twin framework delivers real-time visibility of assets and processes, combining IoT, sensor data, and 3D visualization for proactive operations in manufacturing, energy, and logistics. Accelerating enterprise transformation : GenAI accelerators and prompt toolkit simplify LLM app development, while MLOps and GenOps workflows make operational performance transparent and consistent for enterprise needs.

: GenAI accelerators and prompt toolkit simplify LLM app development, while MLOps and GenOps workflows make operational performance transparent and consistent for enterprise needs. Applied AI across Verticals : Atos integrates AI into regulated, complex sectors using customized frameworks that meet compliance needs and improve risk management

: Atos integrates AI into regulated, complex sectors using customized frameworks that meet compliance needs and improve risk management Scalable data-to-insight integration: Atos' Polaris AI platform and GUIDE framework integrate data modernization with analytics, enabling a unified data-to-AI lifecycle, helping organizations move from isolated BI systems to advanced decision intelligence.





Data and Analytics Modernization Services — Large companies

AI-powered data modernization: Atos helps organizations become data-centric by modernizing the full data lifecycle — strategy, architecture, engineering, governance, quality, visualization, and operations — resulting in lower costs, better data access, and real-time intelligence.

Atos helps organizations become data-centric by modernizing the full data lifecycle — strategy, architecture, engineering, governance, quality, visualization, and operations — resulting in lower costs, better data access, and real-time intelligence. Governance centric data ecosystem: Atos’ governance-led modernization philosophy and data management programs incorporate DAMA-aligned governance models, ensuring policy enforcement, role-based access control and complete lineage tracking.

Atos’ governance-led modernization philosophy and data management programs incorporate DAMA-aligned governance models, ensuring policy enforcement, role-based access control and complete lineage tracking. AI-driven compliance monitoring: Atos uses AI to enforce least-privilege access, automate policy-driven governance, and monitor regulatory compliance, aligning cybersecurity with strategic risk management.

Atos uses AI to enforce least-privilege access, automate policy-driven governance, and monitor regulatory compliance, aligning cybersecurity with strategic risk management. Data as a product: Atos’ intelligent data mesh and data fabric architectures democratize data, deliver domain-focused products with federated governance, and consolidate data for unified, cost-effective decision-making.

Atos’ intelligent data mesh and data fabric architectures democratize data, deliver domain-focused products with federated governance, and consolidate data for unified, cost-effective decision-making. Metadata, lineage and data quality integration: Atos reinforces modernization value by closely integrating metadata cataloging, lineage visualization and quality enforcement thereby aligning modernization outcomes with enterprise-wide data assurance objectives.





ISG identifies in its report, across categories and regions, constants strengths of Atos in the following areas:

Structured modernization architecture:





Atos employs a unified modernization blueprint that enables faster data onboarding and versioned integration across environments, creating a scalable foundation for analytics.

AI Factory approach





In artificial intelligence, Atos stands out for its expertise in agentic AI, NLP, predictive analytics, and responsible AI. The Atos Polaris AI platform and “AI Factory” approach accelerate AI adoption, while the integration of AI and IoT enables the creation of digital twins for enhanced operational visibility and responsiveness in industrial sectors.

Driving Responsible AI at Scale





Atos delivers data management and artificial intelligence services and solutions that help organizations drive business growth and evolve with AI - securely, quickly, and responsibly. Through pre-packaged, production-ready AI use cases, investments in agentic AI research, and its AI Factory approach, Atos enables rapid development, deployment, and scaling of enterprise-grade responsible AI solutions.

Strong position in Europe and the United States





ISG recognizes Atos for its strong capability to help enterprises operationalize AI and modernize data estates at scale across Europe and the United States. In Europe in particular, ISG also highlights Atos’ digital twin capabilities integrating AI and IoT for real-time operational intelligence. In the US, ISG recognizes Atos for its structured modernization approach, MLOps maturity, and strong metadata, lineage, and data quality management.

"Atos stands out for its ability to modernize complex data ecosystems and industrialize AI, supported by strong contextual expertise and proprietary assets. Its focus on responsible AI, sovereign cloud, and industry-specific models enables enterprises to build intelligent, resilient, data-driven operating models” said Saravanan M S, Senior Lead Analyst at ISG.

“Especially across the US market, Atos demonstrates a strong, governance-first approach to advanced analytics and AI, combining deep modernization with robust model engineering and automation. Its Polaris and AI Factory frameworks reflect sustained investment in scalable, hybrid architectures that balance compliance and innovation, reinforcing Atos’ leadership in enterprise modernization” added Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

“This recognition is a great testament of our ability to enable our clients globally accelerate their AI adoption through our broad and competitive portfolio of services, spanning enterprise scale data modernization and AI led transformation capabilities. This recognition also underscores our innovative strength to deliver scalable, responsible and trustworthy solutions that address industry-specific business challenges" said Narendra Naidu, Global Head of Data & AI at Atos.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 67,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €10 billion, operating in 61 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is the brand under which Atos SE (Societas Europaea) operates. Atos SE is listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact

Laurent Massicot | laurent.massicot@atos.net |

