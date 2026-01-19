Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0715

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 0715
Settlement Date 01/21/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 31,590
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.596/7.249
Total Number of Bids Received 29
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 58,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.596/7.249
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.664/7.099
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.596/7.249
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.619/7.199
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.664/7.099
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.505/7.450
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.586/7.271
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.86

