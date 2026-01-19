|Series
|RIKV 26 0715
|Settlement Date
|01/21/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|31,590
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.596
|/
|7.249
|Total Number of Bids Received
|29
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|58,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.596
|/
|7.249
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.664
|/
|7.099
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.596
|/
|7.249
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.619
|/
|7.199
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.664
|/
|7.099
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.505
|/
|7.450
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.586
|/
|7.271
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.86
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0715
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
