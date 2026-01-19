New Energy Vehicle Cross-Domain (Electric Drive and Powertrain) Integration Report 2026: Range-extended Passenger Car Solutions Continue to Iterate, with 1.5T Range Extenders Becoming Mainstream

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Energy Vehicle Cross-Domain (Electric Drive System and Powertrain Domain) Integration Trend Report, 2025-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric Drive and Powertrain Domain Research: New technologies such as three-motor four-wheel drive, drive-brake integration, and corner modules are being rapidly installed in vehicles.



Electric drive integration is developing towards powertrain domain and cross-domain integration. From a developmental perspective, electric drive systems have evolved from separate, independent mechanical components to three-in-one and X-in-1 physically and functionally integrated products. In the future, they will form powertrain domain solutions, achieving synergy of hardware and software in mechanical, electrical, thermal, and control systems to improve performance and intelligence. Ultimately, they will be integrated with other domain (such as chassis domain) control systems to achieve hardware standardization and software-defined functions, as well as support the implementation of higher-level autonomous driving technologies.



In the future, electric drive will develop around deep integration and modularization, high voltage and high efficiency and SiC devices, advanced materials and processes, scenario-based definition and intelligent decision-making.



In terms of technology, flat wire technology, oil cooling and multi-material hybrid heat dissipation, active NVH suppression of SiC solutions, functional safety improvement, as well as green manufacturing and material recycling technologies will become new arenas.



The product form continues to evolve towards deep integration. "X-in-1" systems integrate motors, electric control, thermal management and power modules, greatly reducing size and energy consumption. The trend of intelligence is prominent. AI algorithms are embedded in electric control systems to optimize dynamic efficiency and predict faults, and the software-defined electric drive capability is significantly enhanced. Powertrain domain systems are evolving from "a single function" to "system domain integration". Through scenario-customized power combination, they will eventually achieve the coordinated development of "safety + performance + intelligence".



The industrial competition has shifted the focus from hardware and software to "self-developed core components + ecosystem collaboration".



Distributed electric drive systems prompt the application of three-motor four-wheel drive, four-motor independent drive and corner module technologies in various scenarios.



The widespread adoption of distributed electric drive systems (which integrate drive motors directly into the wheels or wheel rims) has driven the rapid development of three-motor four-wheel drive, four-motor independent drive, and corner module technologies. Through precise control and flexible layout of power systems, distributed electric drive systems cater to different scenarios and become the core support for the intelligent and electric transformation of future new energy vehicles.

New products such as 14-in-1 highly integrated electric drive systems, 1000V voltage platforms, and 30,000 RPM ultra-high-speed motors are entering mass production.



The core of an integrated electric drive system is to reduce system complexity, weight and volume, and improve energy utilization efficiency through deep integration of multiple components. BYD, Geely, CRRC and other companies have launched "3+3+X" (motor + motor controller + reducer + BMS + OBC + DC-DC converter + optional module) electric drive systems. Integration not only reduces the number of hardware components and the complexity of wiring harnesses, but also optimizes the collaboration of various components, improving system efficiency to over 92%. The powertrain domain is no longer limited to the traditional battery, motor and electric control systems, but extends to domains such as chassis and thermal management.



Chinese OEMs are developing their own X-in-1 electric drive systems, which have higher integration levels and are being installed in vehicles ahead of those from third-party electric drive suppliers: for higher system power density, there has been a significant increase in X-in-1 (up to 14-in-1) solutions that integrate electric drive systems, PDUs, OBCs, DC/DC converters, and thermal/other functional controllers. Compared with parts suppliers, OEMs' self-developed systems have taken the lead in achieving mass production on the vehicle models of their own brands.

Range-extended passenger car solutions continue to iterate, with 1.5T range extenders becoming the industry's mainstream.



With the rapid development of electric vehicles, range-extended electric vehicles have gradually become a new favorite in the market due to their unique advantages. Range-extended electric vehicles add an extra power supply device to battery-electric vehicles to increase the range. This design typically uses a range extender consisting of an engine and a generator to power the powertrain system, while the engine itself does not participate in driving, thus simplifying the overall structure, improving reliability, and reducing manufacturing costs.



As the core component of a range-extended electric vehicle, a range extender usually refers to a combination system of an engine and a generator. It generates electricity when the battery is low, thereby extending the vehicle's range. In terms of technology, extended-range passenger cars are shifting from the traditional "small batteries + large range extenders" to "large batteries + small range extenders", enhancing battery-electric range by increasing battery capacity. Meanwhile, range extenders are also being continuously optimized, with significantly improved thermal efficiency, a more reasonable operating range, and greatly improved NVH performance. 800V high-voltage architectures enable range-extended vehicles to be charged as fast as battery-electric vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 New Energy Vehicle Electric Drive and Powertrain Technologies and Market Trends

1.1 New Energy Vehicle Powertrain Domain - Research Direction

1.2 New Energy Vehicle Electric Drive System - Research Direction

1.3 New Energy Vehicle Electric Drive and Powertrain Domain - Technology Roadmap Planning

1.4 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape of Electric Drive and Powertrain Domain for New Energy Vehicles in China

2 Electric Drive System Development Trends

2.1 Electric Drive System Trend 1: X-in-1 Integrated Electric Drive

2.2 Electric Drive System Trend 2: 800V Electric Drive System

2.3 Electric Drive System Trend 3: Distributed Electric Drive Architecture

2.4 Drive Motor Technology Trend 1: Flat Wire Motors

2.5 Drive Motor Technology Trend 2: Oil-Cooled Motors

2.6 Drive Motor Technology Trend 3: High-Speed Motors

2.7 Drive Motor Technology Trend 4: Rare Earth-Less/Rare Earth-Free Motors

2.8 Drive Motor Technology Trend 5: 800V Drive Motors

2.9 Drive Motor Technology Trend 6: Axial Flux Motors (AFMs)

2.10 Drive Motor Technology Trend 7: High Torque Motors

2.11 Drive Motor Technology Trend 8: Carbon Fiber Rotors

2.12 Electric Control Technology Trend: Hybrid Carbon Electric Control

2.13 Reducer Technology Trend: Battery-Electric Dual-Speed Reducers

3 REEV/PHEV Powertrain and Drive System Solutions

3.1 REEV Powertrain Domain

3.2 REEV Powertrain Domain - Range Extender

3.3 REEV Powertrain Domain - Engine

3.4 REEV Powertrain Domain - Typical Range Extender Solutions

3.5 PHEV Powertrain Domain

3.6 PHEV Powertrain - Hybrid Engine

3.7 PHEV Powertrain Domain - Hybrid Dual ECUs

3.8 PHEV Powertrain - Hybrid Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)

4 Trends of Cross-Domain Integration in Powertrain Domain

4.1 Powertrain Domain Controllers and Market

4.2 Powertrain Domain Integration Direction: Intelligent Chassis XYZ Three-Way Collaborative Integration Control

4.3 Powertrain Domain Integration Direction - Multi-Motor Drive-Brake Integration

4.4 Selection of MCUs for Powertrain Domain Controller

5 Electric Drive and Powertrain Domain Layout of OEMs

5.1 BYD

5.2 Changan Automobile

5.3 Great Wall Motor

5.4 Geely

5.5 ZEEKR

5.6 Xiaomi Auto

5.7 Leapmotor

5.8 NIO

5.9 XPeng

5.10 Li Auto

5.11 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

5.12 Voyah

5.13 Avatr

5.14 FAW

5.15 BAIC (Including Arcfox)

5.16 Dongfeng Motor

5.17 GAC Group

5.18 SAIC

5.19 SAIC-GM-Wuling

5.20 Chery

