Space Robotics Market Set to Surge from USD 5.03 Billion in 2024 to USD 8.50 Billion by 2030

Key market opportunities in space robotics include autonomous satellite servicing, on-orbit manufacturing, and planetary exploration. Demand for advanced robotic systems enhancing mission efficiency and safety, along with investments in deep-space initiatives, drive growth. Modular, AI-integrated robotics offer further potential.

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Robotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution, Application (Deep Space, Near Space, Ground), Organization Type (Commercial, Government) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space robotics market, valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing focus onautonomous satellite servicing, on-orbit manufacturing, and planetary exploration missions necessitating high-precision robotic systems.

Substantial investment growth in space missions is a key factor accelerating market expansion. Governments and commercial aerospace companies are prioritizing modular robotic systems capable of autonomous docking, payload handling, and infrastructure maintenance. These advanced robotic systems enhance mission efficiency, safety, and autonomy in space environments. Rising investments in space exploration, including lunar and Mars missions, are prompting agencies and private entities to adopt sophisticated robotics solutions.

The integration of AI, vision processing, and haptic feedback technologies optimizes robotic manipulation, autonomous docking, and infrastructure maintenance. This integration is pivotal in supporting the expanding role of space robotics in achieving sustainable and efficient global space operations. The demand for cost-efficient and autonomous space missions is significantly bolstering the growth of the space robotics sector. Robotic systems such as autonomous spacecraft docking platforms and surface exploration rovers reduce reliance on human intervention, enhancing mission safety, precision, and sustainability.

The rise of deep-space exploration initiatives presents a significant growth catalyst, with government agencies and private companies increasing funding. This leads to a heightened need for intelligent robotic assets capable of operating in harsh environments. Advanced sensors, AI-driven navigation systems, and real-time communication networks enable robots to execute tasks with high accuracy, thereby strengthening mission capabilities and expanding the scope of space exploration programs.

Global Space Robotics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels with an analysis of technological trends from 2021 to 2030. The market is segmented based on solution, application, organization type, and region:

Solution Outlook

  • Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)
  • Remote Manipulator System (RMS)
  • Software
  • Services

Application Outlook

  • Deep Space
  • Near Space
  • Ground

Organization Type Outlook

  • Commercial
  • Government

Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages140
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$8.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

The key companies profiled in this Space Robotics market report include:

  • ASTROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY
  • Motiv Space Systems, Inc.
  • MDA Space
  • ASTROSCALE
  • SPACEX
  • Intuitive Machines, LLC.
  • Ceres Robotics, Inc.
  • D-Orbit S.p.A.
  • Metecs, LLC.
  • Lunar Outpost Inc
  • Orbit Fab, Inc.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc.

