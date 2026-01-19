Cancer Cachexia Market Poised to Reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Appetite Stimulants, Corticosteroids), Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer), Distribution Channel and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cancer cachexia market, valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 3.90 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is propelled by the rising incidence of cancer, more patients being affected by cachexia, and a heightened awareness of its clinical and economic impacts.
Global Cancer Cachexia Market Report Segmentation
This detailed report provides a forecast of revenue growth at global, regional, and national levels and analyzes the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market report is segmented based on treatment, type, distribution channel, and region:
Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Appetite Stimulants
- Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists
- Corticosteroids
- Anabolic/Androgenic Agents
- Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Gastric (Stomach) Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights on major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Identify key trends and drivers in the marketplace.
- Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic business decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence for informed decision-making
- Forecasts and estimates from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analysis
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for assessment
- Competition strategies and market share analysis
- Product innovation for staying ahead
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The key companies profiled in this Cancer Cachexia market report include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Endo, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Abbott.
- Nestle Health Science
- Baxter.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Sandoz Group AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf7ha6
