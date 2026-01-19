Cancer Cachexia Market Poised to Reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2033

Key opportunities in the cancer cachexia market include addressing rising cancer incidence and growing recognition of cachexia's impact. The increasing focus on supportive care, improving healthcare access in emerging markets, and expanding treatment options offer significant growth potential.

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Appetite Stimulants, Corticosteroids), Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer), Distribution Channel and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer cachexia market, valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 3.90 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is propelled by the rising incidence of cancer, more patients being affected by cachexia, and a heightened awareness of its clinical and economic impacts.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market Report Segmentation

This detailed report provides a forecast of revenue growth at global, regional, and national levels and analyzes the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market report is segmented based on treatment, type, distribution channel, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Appetite Stimulants
  • Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists
  • Corticosteroids
  • Anabolic/Androgenic Agents
  • Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Pancreatic Cancer
  • Gastric (Stomach) Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages150
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.54 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

The key companies profiled in this Cancer Cachexia market report include:

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Endo, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Abbott.
  • Nestle Health Science
  • Baxter.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Sandoz Group AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

