Cancer Cachexia Market Poised to Reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Cachexia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Appetite Stimulants, Corticosteroids), Type (Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer), Distribution Channel and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global cancer cachexia market, valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to USD 3.90 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.86% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is propelled by the rising incidence of cancer, more patients being affected by cachexia, and a heightened awareness of its clinical and economic impacts.

Global Cancer Cachexia Market Report Segmentation

This detailed report provides a forecast of revenue growth at global, regional, and national levels and analyzes the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market report is segmented based on treatment, type, distribution channel, and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Appetite Stimulants

Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists

Corticosteroids

Anabolic/Androgenic Agents

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pancreatic Cancer

Gastric (Stomach) Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain insights on major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Analyze the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Identify key trends and drivers in the marketplace.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Forecasts and estimates from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analysis

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for assessment

Competition strategies and market share analysis

Product innovation for staying ahead

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The key companies profiled in this Cancer Cachexia market report include:

AbbVie Inc.

Endo, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott.

Nestle Health Science

Baxter.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Sandoz Group AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf7ha6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment