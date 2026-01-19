Surging Momentum Carries Guns.com and Partners Into 2026

Burnsville, MN, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riding a wave of record-breaking growth that fuels the firearm industry, Guns.com enters 2026 with unmatched momentum after delivering its biggest year yet. The fastest-growing online retailer in the firearms industry closed 2025 with 16% growth in annual sales. The growth of Guns.com translates to growth for the industry, with the Guns.com marketplace providing a much-needed sales boost for local dealers and manufacturers.

More than one million new consumers shopped on Guns.com for the first time in 2025, adding to a strong, loyal base of repeat customers. This milestone marks the largest year in customer growth and firearm transactions since Guns.com launched its retail platform in 2018. Notably, Guns.com has achieved double-digit sales growth every year since its launch, a rare accomplishment in the firearms industry.

Strong Q4 Results

2025 was marked by a particularly strong fourth quarter, as the launch of the Guns.com auction platform and the expansion of suppressor sales began to pay off. Combined with the growth of returning customers and the influx of new ones, Guns.com drove sales for dealers across America. More than 1,100 retail stores sold on the Guns.com marketplace in the fourth quarter, and those dealers saw a collective increase of over 47% compared to the same period in 2024. The top 10 selling dealers on Guns.com saw sales increase more than 53%.

“In just seven years, we have become one of the nation's leading platforms for buying and selling firearms, suppressors, ammo, optics, and more,” says Greg Minkler, Co-CEO and CMO of Guns.com. “The customer experience on Guns.com has become a benchmark in the industry, and we are proud to be the best online shopping experience in the firearm industry. In addition to our cutting-edge technology, our success is largely due to the strategic partnerships with many of the top manufacturers and our growing network of 2,000 local FFL dealers nationwide.”

Powering Local Gun Shops Coast-to-Coast

A growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar FFL dealers and pawn shops fuel Guns.com’s innovative marketplace. Dealers benefit from a low-cost, easy-to-use platform that simplifies inventory management, order processing, and customer service—while expanding their reach to millions of buyers nationwide. More than 400 of those dealers had annual sales on Guns.com topping $50,000, and they saw more than 30% growth in 2025.

"Guns.com has played a huge role in the growth of my business,” said David Caperton, owner of Caperton’s Guns, Ammo, Knives. “In 2022, we were a small gun store operating out of a strip mall. By 2026, we’ve grown into a full warehouse operation with a revived retail storefront, and Guns.com was a key part of making that possible. Guns.com isn’t just a sales channel, it’s a growth tool. It helped me scale smarter, move inventory with confidence, and build the foundation that allowed our business to expand well beyond where we started.”

Unlike other platforms, Guns.com ensures local gun shops and pawn stores are not competing online with big-box retailers or non-storefront FFLs, allowing them to maintain higher margins while keeping inventory available both online and in-store.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Industry Growth

In 2025, Guns.com more than doubled its manufacturer partnerships, including a 60% increase in “Buy Now” partners. By driving online demand directly to brick-and-mortar FFL dealers, Guns.com helps manufacturers increase in-store sales while ensuring dealers see the benefit of the marketing that these brands do in a way no other platform can. Manufacturers also benefit from innovative marketing solutions, real-time sales data, and monthly performance reporting, eliminating traditional barriers to reaching customers.

“Guns.com stands out as an exceptional partner in the industry,” said Smith & Wesson Director of Brand Marketing, Vince Perreault. “They deliver outstanding reach to millions of enthusiasts, making it easy to spotlight new launches to educate shoppers, all while keeping our core products front and center for sustained growth and customer engagement.”

Industry-leading tools such as in-cart instant rebates and the “Buy Now” button, which links directly from manufacturer websites to accurate, in-stock listings, have helped brands including FN America, Colt, Glock, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, Walther, Kimber, CZ-USA, Savage Arms, Retay, and many others expand their reach and increase sales.

"We began our sales and marketing partnership with Guns.com in July of 2025 by adding a ‘Buy Now’ button on our website and marketing to their audience,” said Michael Narus, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Banshee Brands. “We have seen incredible sales growth on the platform with an increase of 300% in year-over-year sales. Guns.com has become a valuable partner and provides useful and up-to-date sales and marketing data. Our dealers love the option to sell on the platform, and thousands of new customers are being introduced to our brand.”

Looking Ahead In 2026

With record growth, expanding partnerships, and continued innovation, Guns.com enters 2026 with extraordinary momentum. It is firmly positioned as the most trusted, innovative, and effective online marketplace in the firearms industry, with a commitment to serve its loyal customers and partners alike.

Manufacturers and dealers interested in partnering with Guns.com in 2026 can contact marketing@guns.com. Local brick-and-mortar gun shops looking to enhance their online sales presence may contact the Guns.com Business Development team at sales@guns.com.

About Guns.com

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and exceptional customer satisfaction, they empower and equip people to exercise their Second Amendment rights. With a growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers, explore an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms. Stock up on a range of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more. Stay informed with industry news, in-depth product reviews, and exclusive content from top manufacturers. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for firearms and suppressors.

Attachment