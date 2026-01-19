Homie and TMG – The Mortgage Group partner to help mortgage brokers turn "maybe some day" home-buyers into mortgage-ready homeowners

MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homie, a consumer-friendly iOS app that turns home-buying intent into an adaptive affordability plan, has partnered with TMG – The Mortgage Group to make these plans accessible to more Canadians.

Through this collaboration, TMG will offer free access to Homie via its national network, empowering buyers to create a personalized financial plan and reconnect with a broker at the right time. As part of the partnership, TMG will hold exclusive rights for Homie within the brokerage channel for the first three months following launch.

The planning gap is real: according to a 2024 survey by TD Bank Group, 69% of prospective buyers lack a financial plan to achieve their goal and 85% are not comfortable with the mortgage process. Confidence improves when people build a plan or meet a professional; this partnership brings both together.

TMG brings meaningful reach, with over 1,700 mortgage professionals across Canada and 35 years in home financing. Its network funds more than $15 billion in mortgages each year, making TMG the largest independent brokerage in Canada.

"Static calculators tell you where you are. Homie tells you what to do next. With TMG, Canadians get a plan that adapts to their real finances and a broker who steps in when it counts," said Andrew Peker, CEO and co-founder of Homie.

"We are providing our network and their clients with free access to an iOS app that turns curiosity into readiness. That results in better-prepared buyers and more efficient use of broker time," said Christa Mitchell, SVP Strategic Initiatives, TMG.

"TMG strategically invests in innovation that helps our brokers find more opportunities and be more efficient with their time," said Dan Pultr, President & COO of TMG The Mortgage Group. "We think of it as a value-add boomerang. We share a client that's just not ready to buy, and Homie brings us back a borrower that's ready to buy today. By helping Canadians plan and stay accountable earlier, clients arrive confident and prepared. That is better for the client and better for our conversion."

How it works

Smart handoff: TMG brokers invite buyers to Homie for education and coaching.

TMG brokers invite buyers to Homie for education and coaching. Adaptive planning: AI turns goals into next steps for credit, savings, and readiness.

AI turns goals into next steps for credit, savings, and readiness. Timely return: When a client qualifies and signals readiness, Homie alerts TMG to re-engage.









Get started

Consumers: Download Homie on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/homie-canadian-mortgage-coach/id6744301717

Brokers: TMG advisors can request program details through their regional lead.

About Homie

Homie is an education-focused iOS app that helps Canadians understand, track, and grow their buying power. Homie is not a lender or a broker. Visit: https://meethomie.ca

About TMG The Mortgage Group

TMG is one of Canada's largest independently owned mortgage brokerage networks, serving Canadians nationwide with a broker-first model.

Media contacts

Homie: press@meethomie.ca | TMG: media@mortgagegroup.com

Notes to editors

Source: TD Bank Group, "Despite knowledge gaps and financial constraints, Canadians still aspire to homeownership," May 30, 2024.

Homie is not a lender or a mortgage broker.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb5c99ee-60d9-4ab4-94d5-564b91a45f95