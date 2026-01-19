Mortuary Shelving Units Market Outlook Report 2026-2032 | $365 Million Industry Roadmap | Modular and Expandable Shelving Solutions Lead the Future of Mortuary Storage

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Shelving Units Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mortuary shelving units have transitioned from simple storage solutions to critical assets that underpin facility safety, regulatory adherence, and workflow efficiency in healthcare and deathcare environments. As expectations for infection control and compliance grow, the market increasingly values engineered products tailored to demanding operational contexts, meeting the rigorous standards senior leaders face.

Market Snapshot: Mortuary Shelving Units Market Overview

The Mortuary Shelving Units Market expanded from USD 200.27 million in 2025 to USD 220.71 million in 2026, and is projected to sustain a CAGR of 8.96%, reaching USD 365.27 million by 2032. This growth reflects broadening requirements across hospitals, morgues, forensic laboratories, and funeral homes, where modern mortuary shelving units support workflow optimization, infection prevention, and advanced regulatory compliance. Facility modernization and increasing demands for scalable, traceable storage have accelerated the adoption of innovative solutions throughout global regions, from the Americas and EMEA to Asia-Pacific. Procurement priorities now extend beyond traditional storage needs, focusing on products that enhance operational certainty and integrate efficiently into diverse clinical and deathcare settings.

Scope & Segmentation

Product Types: Fixed racking systems, modular and expandable shelving, and engineered solutions designed for high-capacity or bariatric requirements to accommodate a broad spectrum of facility needs.

Fixed racking systems, modular and expandable shelving, and engineered solutions designed for high-capacity or bariatric requirements to accommodate a broad spectrum of facility needs. Material Types: Stainless steel, treated metal constructions, and advanced corrosion-resistant finishes ensure longevity and cleanability, supporting infection prevention directives.

Stainless steel, treated metal constructions, and advanced corrosion-resistant finishes ensure longevity and cleanability, supporting infection prevention directives. Capacity Needs: Standard-duty racks, high-capacity trays, and reinforced platforms enable secure and flexible decedent handling for various organizational protocols and throughputs.

Standard-duty racks, high-capacity trays, and reinforced platforms enable secure and flexible decedent handling for various organizational protocols and throughputs. End-Use Workflows: Hospitals, medical examiner offices, forensic laboratories, and funeral services each require tailored shelving configurations to align with specific procedural and chain-of-custody mandates.

Hospitals, medical examiner offices, forensic laboratories, and funeral services each require tailored shelving configurations to align with specific procedural and chain-of-custody mandates. Installation Modes: Options for new-build integration and retrofit adaptations allow seamless installation in both modern and legacy refrigeration or facility layouts, reducing downtime and maximizing usable space.

Options for new-build integration and retrofit adaptations allow seamless installation in both modern and legacy refrigeration or facility layouts, reducing downtime and maximizing usable space. Regions Covered: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific markets, representing diverse regulatory and operational landscapes that shape local procurement preferences.

Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific markets, representing diverse regulatory and operational landscapes that shape local procurement preferences. Technologies and Trends: Workflow-centric designs, infection prevention materials, and digital traceability technologies-such as barcode and RFID systems-are increasingly incorporated. Modular scalability also supports rapid response in disaster planning and renovation scenarios.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Decision-Makers

Mortuary shelving units play a pivotal role in maintaining staff safety, infection control, and rigorous chain-of-custody standards within diverse facilities.

Procurement decisions increasingly center on workflow efficiency, cleanability, and ergonomics to meet tightening regulatory and operational requirements.

Engineered and modular systems empower organizations to adapt quickly to spatial limitations and throughput fluctuations, enhancing long-term adaptability and disaster readiness.

Stakeholders demand transparent documentation of material specifications and proven cleaning compatibility, moving selection criteria beyond basic storage capacity.

Configuration choices are directly influenced by needs for clinical integration, digital traceability, and flexibility in installation to support real-world workflows.

Why This Report Matters

Helps senior executives translate evolving regulatory, safety, and workflow challenges into effective sourcing and product specification strategies appropriate for varied facility needs.

Enables robust evaluation of shelving unit options by directly linking configuration attributes to operational, hygienic, and space-planning requirements common across medical, forensic, and funeral service markets.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $220.71 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $365.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Type

8.1. Double Tier Shelving

8.2. Mobile Shelving

8.3. Multi Tier Shelving

8.4. Single Tier Shelving



9. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Material

9.1. Aluminum

9.1.1. Grade 5052

9.1.2. Grade 6061

9.2. Galvanized Steel

9.2.1. Electro Galvanized

9.2.2. Hot Dipped

9.3. Stainless Steel

9.3.1. Grade 304

9.3.2. Grade 316



10. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by End User

10.1. Forensic Lab

10.2. Hospital Clinic

10.2.1. Government Hospital

10.2.2. Private Hospital

10.3. Morgue Funeral Home

10.4. Research Institution



11. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Sales Channel

11.1. Direct Sales

11.1.1. Dealer Sales

11.1.2. OEM Sales

11.2. Distributor

11.2.1. Value Added Reseller

11.2.2. Wholesaler

11.3. Online Retailer

11.3.1. Company Website

11.3.2. Third Party Platform

11.4. Specialty Dealer



12. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Mortuary Shelving Units Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Mortuary Shelving Units Market



16. China Mortuary Shelving Units Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17.5. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

17.6. Arcadia Equipment Company, Inc.

17.7. Ascension Industries, Inc.

17.8. G. R. Buck Company, Inc.

17.9. Lorch Medical Products, Inc.

17.10. Midmark Corporation

17.11. Mortuary Lift Company

17.12. Omega Design Corporation

17.13. Pratus, LLC

17.14. STERIS plc

17.15. Tri-State Fabricators, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8qxce

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment