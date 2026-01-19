EV Busbar Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: EV Production Growth, Government Incentives, and High-Voltage Architectures Accelerate Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Busbar Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The annual demand for EV busbar was USD 2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2025, up 25.3% than the value in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2030), the EV busbar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13%. The annual demand will reach of USD 4.7 billion in 2030. During 2025-2030, the EV busbar industry is expected to generate a cumulative sales opportunity of USD 22.57 billion.



The market is moderately fragmented with the presence of over 60 players across the region. Key players are developing advanced and customized busbars to meet the specific requirements of OEMs and battery manufacturers. Major players are performing strategic mergers and acquisitions to gain market share. For instance, Amphenol Corporation has recently acquired Connor Manufacturing Services. The following are the key players in the EV Busbar Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for EV busbar during the forecast period, whereas North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the same period.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of electric vehicles, majorly driven by China. Leading Chinese EV manufacturers include BYD, SAIC, Geely, and Xpeng. Also, a major EV OEM, Tesla, has a manufacturing plant in China.

Rising infrastructure investments, strong government policies, the presence of leading EV battery and component manufacturers, and an increasing domestic consumer base of EVs are some other factors driving the demand for EV busbars in the region. North America is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising EV production, government incentives, and rising consumer demand.

Market Drivers:

Global Electric Vehicle Growth: The global electric vehicle (EV) production has seen steady and continuous growth in recent years, driven by strong consumer demand, supportive government policies, and technological advancements.

Government Regulations & Incentives: Government regulations and incentives play a crucial role in accelerating EV adoption, which in turn drives demand for essential components like busbars.

Advanced Busbar Solutions: Flexible designs and improved coatings enhance performance, enabling higher loads and fast charging for evolving EV needs.

Rising Adoption of High-Voltage EV Systems: The rise in adoption of high-voltage EV systems is driving the demand for advanced busbar solutions.

Advantages of Busbar: Busbar's superior advantages, including compact design, higher current-carrying capacity, and improved thermal performance, are driving the replacement of traditional cables in EV architecture.

High-Growth Market Segments:

By Propulsion type, BEV is estimated to contribute the largest share of the market.

By Product type, Rigid Busbar is expected to remain the leading segment for EV busbar throughout the forecast period.

By Material type, Copper is likely to hold the dominant position in the market.

By Insulation Material type, PET is the dominantly used insulation material for EV busbars.

By Insulation type, Film remains the biggest insulation form type and is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

By Sales Channel type, Battery Manufacturers are expected to remain the most attractive sales channel type by 2030.

By Application type, Inside-Battery Busbars lead the EV busbar market, while Outside-Battery Busbars are expected to witness faster growth during the forecast period.

By Inside Battery Cross-Sectional Area type, 35-50 sq mm cross-sectional area is expected to lead in sales, while the > 50 sq mm category is projected to grow fastest during 2025-2030.

By Outside Battery Cross Sectional Area type, 70-90 sq mm cross-sectional area is expected to remain the most attractive product by 2030, while the > 90 sq mm category is projected to grow fastest during 2025-2030.

Competitive Landscape



Here is the list of the Top Players (Based on Dominance)

APTIV

Leoni AG

Amphenol Corporation

Ennovi

Rogers Corporation

Scherdel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary: A Bird's Eye View of the Market



2. Market Environment Analysis: Study of Factors Affecting the Market Dynamics

2.1. Supply Chain Analysis (Identification of Key Players/Materials across the Value Chain)

2.2. PEST Analysis (List of All Factors Directly or Indirectly Affecting the Market Demand)

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis (Current and Future Lifecycle Stage of the Market)

2.4. Key Trends (Key Industry as well as Market Trends Shaping the Market Dynamics)

2.4.1. Shift toward Lightweight Materials to improve energy efficiency and performance.

2.4.2. Rising vehicle electrification is driving the need for advanced busbar solutions and power distribution networks

2.5. Market Drivers (Study of Drivers and their Short- and Long-Term Impacts)

2.5.1. Increasing demand and adoption of EV

2.5.2. Environmental Regulations and Government Initiative

2.5.3. Rising Adoption of High-Voltage EV Systems

2.6. Market Challenges (Study of Factors Hindering the Adoption/Growth)

2.6.1. High Dependency on the Organic Growth of Electric Vehicle Production

2.6.2. High Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices

2.6.3. Limited Standardization across EV Platforms



3. EV Busbar Market Assessment (2019-2031) (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.1. Market Segment Analysis (2024 and 2031) (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)

3.2. EV Busbar Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Scenario Analysis: Growth Trajectories in Different Market Conditions

3.4. Copper Types Used for EV Busbars

3.5. Country's Electrification Goals

3.6. Key Users/Customers



4. EV Busbar Market Segments' Analysis (2019-2031) (US$ Million & Million Lbs.)

4.1. Propulsion-Type Analysis

4.2. Vehicle-Type Analysis

4.3. Product-Type Analysis

4.4. Material-Type Analysis

4.5. Insulation Material-Type Analysis

4.6. Insulation Form-Type Analysis

4.7. Sales Channel-Type Analysis

4.8. Application-Type Analysis

4.9. Inside Battery Cross-Sectional Area-Type Analysis

4.10. Outside Battery Cross-Sectional Area-Type Analysis

4.11. Regional Analysis



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1. Degree of Competition (Current Stage of Competition based on Market Consolidation)

5.2. Competitive Landscape (Benchmarking of Key Players in Crucial Parameters)

5.3. Market Share Analysis (Key Players and their Respective Shares)

5.4. Product Portfolio Mapping (Map their Presence in Different Market Categories)

5.5. Geographical Presence (Map their Geographical Presence)

5.6. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc. (Map All the Major M&As and JVs)

5.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis (A Bird's Eye View of the Overall Competitive Landscape)



6. Strategic Growth Opportunities

6.1. Overall Growth Opportunities

6.2. Emerging Trends (Key Trends that May Shape the Market Dynamics in the Future)

6.3. Key Success Factors (KSFs) (Identifying Some Factors that May Help Companies to Gain Business)



7. Company Profiles of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

7.1. Amphenol Corporation

7.2. APTIV

7.3. ENNOVI

7.4. Leoni AG

7.5. Luvata Oy

7.6. Mersen

7.7. Methode Electronics, Inc.

7.8. Rogers Corporation

7.9. Scherdel

7.10. Sertec Group Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzdwkn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.