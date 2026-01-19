Butanoyl Chloride Global Market Outlook and Regional Growth Forecast 2026-2032

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butanoyl Chloride Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Butanoyl chloride has become pivotal for forward-thinking supply chain strategies, as evolving regulatory and industry expectations intensify the focus on supply assurance, product quality, and operational excellence in chemical intermediates. Senior decision-makers must pursue actionable insights to maintain competitiveness as buyer demands and global trade policies evolve.

Market Snapshot: Butanoyl Chloride Market Outlook

The Butanoyl Chloride market demonstrates ongoing and substantial growth, with a consistent upward trajectory in year-on-year value and an impressive compound annual growth rate. This momentum is driven by persistent demand across the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemicals sectors, all of which require high-quality reactive intermediates. Companies now face increasing pressure to secure reliable sourcing, as adapting to regulatory change and fortifying supply chain flexibility become essential for safeguarding market share. Leadership teams emphasize that precise specification alignment and rigorous documentation are key to contract continuity and supplier differentiation.

Scope & Segmentation: Navigating Diverse Market Needs

This comprehensive market report delivers a full-spectrum analysis across the Butanoyl Chloride value chain, helping senior stakeholders clarify procurement and usage dynamics. Strategic segmentation supports robust planning and risk mitigation:

Product Grades: Specified by purity, impurity levels, and moisture control to comply with regulatory and final-use requirements.

Specified by purity, impurity levels, and moisture control to comply with regulatory and final-use requirements. End-Use Applications: Pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances prioritize unique performance, safety, and regulatory benchmarks.

Pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and flavors and fragrances prioritize unique performance, safety, and regulatory benchmarks. Distribution Channels: Direct manufacturer relationships support high-volume users, while distributor networks cater to small or mid-scale buyers with logistical flexibility and support for regulatory documentation.

Direct manufacturer relationships support high-volume users, while distributor networks cater to small or mid-scale buyers with logistical flexibility and support for regulatory documentation. Packaging Types: Ranges from small-volume units reducing handling risks to large containers suited for industrial safety systems.

Ranges from small-volume units reducing handling risks to large containers suited for industrial safety systems. Regional Coverage: In-depth analysis addresses Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, reflecting compliance demands, supplier density, and logistics infrastructure.

In-depth analysis addresses Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, reflecting compliance demands, supplier density, and logistics infrastructure. Technology Adoption: The industry is rapidly integrating advanced process automation, in-line monitoring, and robust containment to enhance throughput, manage moisture sensitivity, and elevate quality consistency.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Operational excellence in handling, storage, and documentation directly impacts compliance and continuity across supply chains.

High-standard quality systems and documented audit trails increasingly distinguish suppliers, especially in applications with rigorous regulatory requirements or heightened liability exposure.

Supplier selection is shifting, with value-added services-such as documentation, packaging, and technical support-becoming as important as product attributes.

Diversified sourcing strategies and targeted specification management ensure organizational resilience and enable access to a broader supplier landscape without compromising output standards.

Technology-driven enhancements, especially in moisture management and batch analytics, deliver clear benefits in productivity, quality, and defect prevention.

Systematic supplier governance and regular process reviews minimize interruptions, support compliance, and lay the foundation for sustainable growth.

Why This Report Matters

Delivers practical segmentation and operational benchmarks to inform strategic decisions in procurement, quality, and commercial planning.

Prepares leaders to manage evolving regulations and policy impacts, strengthening supply-chain adaptability and risk management.

Enables effective supplier qualification and governance by detailing quality, compliance, and logistics requirements for high-stake intermediates.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $177.85 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $250.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Purity Grade

8.1. Analytical Grade

8.1.1. Gas Chromatography Grade

8.1.2. High Performance Liquid Chromatography Grade

8.1.3. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Grade

8.2. Industrial Grade



9. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Application

9.1. Agrochemical Intermediate

9.1.1. Fungicides

9.1.2. Herbicides

9.1.3. Insecticides

9.2. Perfumes And Flavors

9.3. Pharmaceutical Intermediate

9.3.1. Analgesic Synthesis

9.3.2. Antibiotic Synthesis

9.3.3. Vitamin Derivatization

9.4. Polymer Chemistry

9.5. Solvent



10. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by End Use Industry

10.1. Agrochemicals

10.1.1. Fungicide Production

10.1.2. Herbicide Production

10.1.3. Insecticide Production

10.2. Perfumes And Flavors

10.2.1. Cosmetic Additives

10.2.2. Food Flavoring

10.2.3. Fragrances

10.3. Pharmaceuticals

10.3.1. Analgesic Production

10.3.2. Antibiotic Production

10.3.3. Vitamin Production

10.4. Polymer Manufacturing

10.4.1. Coating Production

10.4.2. Plasticization

10.4.3. Resin Synthesis



11. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Direct Sales

11.2. Distributors

11.3. Online Sales



12. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Butanoyl Chloride Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Butanoyl Chloride Market



16. China Butanoyl Chloride Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17.5. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

17.6. BASF SE

17.7. Eastman Chemical Company

17.8. Evonik Industries AG

17.9. Huntsman Corporation

17.10. Koei Chemical Company

17.11. Lanxess AG

17.12. Merck KGaA

17.13. Solvay SA

17.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.15. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd



