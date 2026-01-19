Pet Hospice Services Market Intelligence and Investment Outlook Report 2026-2032

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Hospice Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet hospice services market is rapidly transforming, driven by a growing demand for structured, compassionate care for companion animals during their final life stages. Families seek guidance during these challenging times, prompting service providers to evolve operational models and care pathways to better support pets and caregivers alike.
Market Snapshot: Pet Hospice Services Market
The market for pet hospice services grew from USD 90.52 million in 2025 to USD 98.39 million in 2026, maintaining a steady growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 6.45%, anticipated to reach USD 140.25 million by 2032. Emerging clinical practices, increased technology integration, and shifting expectations among pet owners worldwide fuel this growth. The expansion of in-home and digital services, along with a heightened awareness of palliative care, underscores operational strategies designed to support both families and veterinary professionals.
Scope & Segmentation of Pet Hospice Services
- Delivery Settings: Care is primarily delivered through in-home hospice services, clinic-based palliative consults, telehealth support, and coordinated euthanasia planning.
- Service Types: Key services include palliative consultations, integrated pain and symptom management, medication guidance, aftercare services like body care and cremation logistics, and bereavement support.
- Pet Profiles: Services cater to canine, feline, and mobility-limited pets, offering specialized approaches for oncology, renal, cardiac, neurological, and geriatric care.
- Buyer Preferences: Families prefer subscription models, bundled packages, and pay-per-visit options, with an emphasis on family-centered experiences and swift provider responsiveness.
- Regional Focus: Adoption rates vary across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific due to differences in veterinary infrastructure, urbanization, cultural preferences, and in-home support scalability.
- Technology Adoption: Tele-triage systems, digital consent workflows, secure messaging platforms, and electronic payment tools are pivotal in enhancing modern care delivery.
As decision-makers look to stay competitive, insights from this report aid in identifying new opportunities, refining strategic planning, and maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving pet hospice services market.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Family expectations are catalyzing a shift towards interdisciplinary hospice models that blend clinical rigor with emotional support, enhancing care experiences.
- The demand for earlier engagement in palliative care planning directs attention towards longitudinal care pathways with consistent communication.
- Increased operational complexity requires careful oversight of supply inventory, after-hours logistics, and compliance measures, ensuring staff well-being.
- Digital tools facilitate caregiver coaching, medication tracking, and service transparency, though they cannot replace the value of in-person interactions.
- Regional market dynamics are shaped by the scalability of in-home care operations and adaptable communication strategies that address familial and cultural needs.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis, aiding leadership teams in benchmarking organizational resilience, technology use, and care practices, all essential for maintaining competitive advantage and facilitating informed decision-making in the pet hospice services sector.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|181
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$98.39 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$140.25 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Service Type
8.1. In-Home Care
8.1.1. Daily Visits
8.1.2. Weekly Visits
8.2. Inpatient Facility
8.2.1. Long-Term Stay
8.2.2. Short-Term Stay
8.3. Outpatient Clinic
8.3.1. Pain Management
8.3.2. Palliative Consultation
8.3.3. Symptom Management
9. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Pet Type
9.1. Cats
9.2. Dogs
10. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Payment Model
10.1. Charitable Non-Profit
10.1.1. Donations
10.1.2. Grants
10.2. Insurance
10.2.1. Multi-Pet Insurance
10.2.2. Pet Specific Insurance
10.3. Private Pay
10.3.1. Hourly Rate
10.3.2. Package Plan
11. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Region
11.1. Americas
11.1.1. North America
11.1.2. Latin America
11.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
11.2.1. Europe
11.2.2. Middle East
11.2.3. Africa
11.3. Asia-Pacific
12. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Group
12.1. ASEAN
12.2. GCC
12.3. European Union
12.4. BRICS
12.5. G7
12.6. NATO
13. Pet Hospice Services Market, by Country
13.1. United States
13.2. Canada
13.3. Mexico
13.4. Brazil
13.5. United Kingdom
13.6. Germany
13.7. France
13.8. Russia
13.9. Italy
13.10. Spain
13.11. China
13.12. India
13.13. Japan
13.14. Australia
13.15. South Korea
14. United States Pet Hospice Services Market
15. China Pet Hospice Services Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16.5. Angel's Paws Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.6. Banfield Pet Hospital
16.7. BluePearl Veterinary Partners, Inc.
16.8. Caring Pathways, Inc.
16.9. Comfort Pet Hospice, LLC
16.10. Compassionate Care Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.11. Gentle Journey Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.12. Heartfelt Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.13. Home with Dignity Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.14. Journey's End Veterinary Care, LLC
16.15. Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.16. Paws into Grace, LLC
16.17. Peaceful Paws Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.18. Rainbow Bridge Veterinary Hospice, LLC
16.19. Resting Paw Veterinary Care, LLC
16.20. VCA Inc.
