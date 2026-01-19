Pet Hospice Services Market Intelligence and Investment Outlook Report 2026-2032

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Hospice Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet hospice services market is rapidly transforming, driven by a growing demand for structured, compassionate care for companion animals during their final life stages. Families seek guidance during these challenging times, prompting service providers to evolve operational models and care pathways to better support pets and caregivers alike.

Market Snapshot: Pet Hospice Services Market

The market for pet hospice services grew from USD 90.52 million in 2025 to USD 98.39 million in 2026, maintaining a steady growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 6.45%, anticipated to reach USD 140.25 million by 2032. Emerging clinical practices, increased technology integration, and shifting expectations among pet owners worldwide fuel this growth. The expansion of in-home and digital services, along with a heightened awareness of palliative care, underscores operational strategies designed to support both families and veterinary professionals.

Scope & Segmentation of Pet Hospice Services

Delivery Settings: Care is primarily delivered through in-home hospice services, clinic-based palliative consults, telehealth support, and coordinated euthanasia planning.

Service Types: Key services include palliative consultations, integrated pain and symptom management, medication guidance, aftercare services like body care and cremation logistics, and bereavement support.

Pet Profiles: Services cater to canine, feline, and mobility-limited pets, offering specialized approaches for oncology, renal, cardiac, neurological, and geriatric care.

Buyer Preferences: Families prefer subscription models, bundled packages, and pay-per-visit options, with an emphasis on family-centered experiences and swift provider responsiveness.

Regional Focus: Adoption rates vary across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific due to differences in veterinary infrastructure, urbanization, cultural preferences, and in-home support scalability.

Technology Adoption: Tele-triage systems, digital consent workflows, secure messaging platforms, and electronic payment tools are pivotal in enhancing modern care delivery.

As decision-makers look to stay competitive, insights from this report aid in identifying new opportunities, refining strategic planning, and maintaining a competitive edge in the evolving pet hospice services market.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Family expectations are catalyzing a shift towards interdisciplinary hospice models that blend clinical rigor with emotional support, enhancing care experiences.

The demand for earlier engagement in palliative care planning directs attention towards longitudinal care pathways with consistent communication.

Increased operational complexity requires careful oversight of supply inventory, after-hours logistics, and compliance measures, ensuring staff well-being.

Digital tools facilitate caregiver coaching, medication tracking, and service transparency, though they cannot replace the value of in-person interactions.

Regional market dynamics are shaped by the scalability of in-home care operations and adaptable communication strategies that address familial and cultural needs.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis, aiding leadership teams in benchmarking organizational resilience, technology use, and care practices, all essential for maintaining competitive advantage and facilitating informed decision-making in the pet hospice services sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $98.39 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $140.25 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

