CUKTECH Launches 30 Ultra Charging Station in Malaysia, Redefining the Desktop Charging Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUKTECH has officially announced the launch of its flagship product, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra Charging Station, arriving in Malaysia at 8:00 PM on January 16, 2026, through its official Shopee and Lazada stores. Priced at RM429, the device will debut with a special introductory offer of RM383. This marks CUKTECH’s first desktop charger in the Malaysian market, expanding its portfolio beyond portable power banks and signaling a new strategic phase for the brand.



At its core, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra features a 300W DC desktop charging system, delivering up to 300W through a single DC port — powerful enough to fully support gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion series. The station also includes multiple ports: C1 (140W), C2 (140W), C3 (44W), and USB-A (22.5W), providing multi-device charging for work, creation, and entertainment scenarios.

Powered by CUKTECH’s proprietary ADC 2.0 technology, the device supports 13 mainstream fast-charging protocols, including PD 3.1 140W, PPS 100W, and Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, ensuring broad compatibility with laptops, tablets, and smartphones across brands. Its intelligent power distribution algorithm dynamically manages output to prevent interruptions and maintain a smooth and stable charging experience.

The CUKTECH 30 Ultra also stands out with its 1.83-inch “All-View” display, which provides real-time data such as total power output, individual port usage, temperature, and power curve. The package includes a magnetic adjustable stand offering a 10° viewing angle, enhancing safety and comfort in desktop setups.

As CUKTECH's first desktop charger in Malaysia, the CUKTECH 30 Ultra has been carefully designed with consideration for local users' real-life scenarios, such as compact workspaces, long commutes, and multilingual work environments. It aims to provide a cleaner, more efficient desktop charging solution, helping users seamlessly switch between study, work, and entertainment. The brand remains committed to listening to feedback from Malaysian users and will incorporate more localized considerations into future products and services, delivering a consistently reliable charging experience for the local community.

