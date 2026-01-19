Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platinous Iodide (CAS 7790-39-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Platinous iodide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Platinous iodide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Platinous iodide.



The Platinous iodide global market report covers the following key points:

Platinous iodide description, applications and related patterns

Platinous iodide market drivers and challenges

Platinous iodide manufacturers and distributors

Platinous iodide prices

Platinous iodide end-users

Platinous iodide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Platinous iodide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Platinous iodide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Platinous iodide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Platinous iodide market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PLATINOUS IODIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PLATINOUS IODIDE APPLICATIONS



3. PLATINOUS IODIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PLATINOUS IODIDE PATENTS



5. PLATINOUS IODIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Platinous iodide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Platinous iodide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Platinous iodide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PLATINOUS IODIDE

6.1. Platinous iodide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Platinous iodide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Platinous iodide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Platinous iodide manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PLATINOUS IODIDE

7.1. Platinous iodide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Platinous iodide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Platinous iodide suppliers in North America

7.4. Platinous iodide suppliers in RoW



8. PLATINOUS IODIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Platinous iodide market

8.2. Platinous iodide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Platinous iodide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PLATINOUS IODIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Platinous iodide prices in Europe

9.2. Platinous iodide prices in Asia

9.3. Platinous iodide prices in North America

9.4. Platinous iodide prices in RoW



10. PLATINOUS IODIDE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6aw7n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.