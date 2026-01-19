MEDIA ADVISORY: World Prosperity Forum in Zürich, Switzerland Streams Today

The Heartland Institute will be streaming LIVE every day from Switzerland five straight days beginning January 19, 2026; Speakers will include former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Czech Republic President Václav Klaus

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZÜRICH, Switzerland (January 19, 2026) — The Heartland Institute today kicks off Day 1 of the World Prosperity Forum, running from January 19 to 23 in Zürich, Switzerland to bring together international leaders and policymakers to challenge the globalist, leftist agenda advanced each year at the World Economic Forum. The World Prosperity Forum coincides with, and presents a clear alternative to, the World Economic Forum taking place on those same dates in Davos, Switzerland.

The World Prosperity Forum will be livestreamed each day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. U.S. Eastern time for a global audience. WATCH IT HERE on the website, or on Heartland’s YouTube Channel.

While the World Economic Forum promotes a centralized, top-down vision for the global economy, the World Prosperity Forum will advance a prosperity focused, freedom focused vision rooted in free markets, individual liberty, and rising living standards.

“The World Economic Forum has always mapped out a road to stagnation and human misery,” said Heartland Institute President James Taylor. “The World Prosperity Forum, for the first time, presents a freedom-oriented, prosperity-oriented counter to the WEF, at the same time and at the same place as the WEF.”

Speakers will include former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Czech Republic President Václav Klaus, Poland’s presidential agriculture advisor Tomasz Obszański, Member of the European Union Parliament Harald Vilimsky, among other prominent international leaders and policy experts.

The globalist, leftist World Economic Forum has called for a sweeping “reset” of capitalism, seeking to remake the economic system through command-and-control reforms that would profoundly alter ownership, markets, and personal freedom. By contrast, the World Prosperity Forum will present the moral case for freedom, prosperity, and rising living standards, where people can maximize opportunity and personally benefit from the fruits of their own labor.

The World Prosperity Forum’s full speaker list and daily schedule is posted at  WorldProsperityForum.com, where the event will also be livestreamed.

To request an interview with the conference organizers or any of the speakers, please contact The Heartland Institute’s Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or call/text 312-731-9364.

