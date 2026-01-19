Global AI in Endoscopy Market to Skyrocket from USD 2.93 Billion in 2024 to USD 19.53 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Endoscopy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (CADe (Computer-Aided Detection), CADx (Computer-Aided Diagnosis)), Component (AI-enabled devices), Application (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy), End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI in endoscopy market size, valued at USD 2.93 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 19.53 billion by 2033, experiencing a CAGR of 26.83% from 2026 to 2033. This robust growth is driven by an increasing global burden of gastrointestinal diseases, such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, coupled with a trend towards minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly machine learning and computer vision, are pivotal in fostering innovation within this market. The widespread prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases acts as a primary catalyst. For example, according to the American Cancer Society, 2024 saw approximately 13,920 new cases of small intestine cancer in the U.S., with 2,060 resultant fatalities. Globally, there's a notable uptick in small intestine cancer, necessitating efficient diagnostic and treatment solutions. Capsule endoscopy is increasingly recognized for its role in providing effective means to diagnose, stage, and treat cancer minimally invasively.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, around 1.93 million new cases of colorectal cancer were diagnosed globally in 2022, making it a widespread malignancy. The World Health Organization highlights that Europe, Australia, and New Zealand have the highest incidence rates, influenced by factors such as lifestyle, diet, and demographic trends.

Global AI In Endoscopy Market Segmentation

This comprehensive report offers revenue growth forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels. It analyzes the latest industry trends from 2021 to 2033, segmented based on component, type, application, end use, and region.

Type Outlook (2021-2033) : CADe (Computer-Aided Detection), CADx (Computer-Aided Diagnosis)

: CADe (Computer-Aided Detection), CADx (Computer-Aided Diagnosis) Component Outlook (2021-2033) : AI-enabled devices, AI Software and Platforms, Services

: AI-enabled devices, AI Software and Platforms, Services Application Outlook (2021-2033) : Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Urological Endoscopy, Capsule Endoscopy, Gynecological Endoscopy, Others

: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Urological Endoscopy, Capsule Endoscopy, Gynecological Endoscopy, Others End Use Outlook (2021-2033) : Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Specialty clinics, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others

: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Specialty clinics, Diagnostic imaging centers, Others Regional Outlook (2021-2033): North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Obtain detailed insights into the market across key regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Assess the presence of key market players.

Future Trends: Uncover pivotal trends and drivers shaping market evolution.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for identifying new revenue streams and guiding strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and trends

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for comprehensive market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis

Listings of product innovations to maintain competitive advantage

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $19.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this AI in Endoscopy market report include:

FUJIFILM Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

MAGENTIQ EYE

PENTAX Medical (HOYA Group)

JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

BioCam

AnX Robotica

Endovision

EndoSoft

Provation Software, Inc.

ODIN VISION (ODIN MEDICAL LTD.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q66sac

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment