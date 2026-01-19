Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market to Worth Over US$ 6.1 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market was valued at 3.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 6.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), or grade IV astrocytoma, is the most aggressive and common type of primary brain tumor in adults. Originating from glial cells (primary GBM), it is marked by rapid cell proliferation, diffuse infiltration into adjacent brain tissues (secondary GBM), and the formation of abnormal vasculature. Although GBM typically remains confined to the central nervous system (CNS), its high resistance to conventional therapies poses significant treatment challenges.

GBM most frequently occurs in the frontal, temporal, and parietal lobes of the brain, with rare occurrences in the cerebellum or spinal cord. Common symptoms include persistent headaches, blurred vision, memory loss, and seizures. There is no curative treatment for glioblastoma multiforme. Existing therapies concentrate on prolonging survival and enhancing quality of life (QoL) for patients. The standard treatment protocol typically begins with surgical resection to remove as much of the tumor as possible. However, complete removal is often unachievable due to the tumor’s invasive growth into surrounding brain tissue.

Growing GBM Patient Pool and High Recurrence Rates Intensify the Need for Novel Treatment Approaches

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most common type of glioma, accounting for ~54% of all glioma cases. Each year, an estimated 133,000 new cases of GBM are reported globally. The annual global incidence ranges from 3 to 5 cases per 100,000 individuals, with slightly higher rates observed in developed countries. This rising incidence indicates a growing patient pool in need of effective treatment solutions.

GBM remains incurable, with a median survival rate under 2 years. Due to the poor prognosis, even modest improvements in overall survival (OS) are considered significant in GBM treatment outcomes. With about 90% of patients experiencing recurrence, there is a critical need for more effective and durable therapeutic options. The development of curative therapies remains a key success factor in the growing GBM treatment landscape.

To support innovation and drug development, research funding plays a vital role. Between 2000 and 2023, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated USD 1.6 billion toward neuro-oncology research, with GBM accounting for 54% of the total funding.

The increasing incidence of GBM is placing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to enhance treatment effectiveness. This urgency, coupled with substantial government research funding, is accelerating the development of innovative therapies to address the unmet needs of GBM.

Next-Generation Glioblastoma Vaccines Signal a Paradigm Shift in Neuro-Oncology Care

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) remains one of the fastest-growing brain tumors that poses serious treatment challenges and often leads to poor outcomes, but recent advances in vaccine-based immunotherapy are opening promising new avenues for treatment. Several vaccine candidates, including peptide vaccines, dendritic cell (DC) vaccines, and mRNA vaccines, are currently under research.

Peptide vaccines can be tailored for each patient and work by stimulating the immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells presenting specific neoantigens (SurVaxM by Mimiva). Dendritic cell (DC) vaccines have the potential to be incorporated into 1L treatment. DC vaccines have shown slightly better two-year overall survival (OS) rates when administered after temozolomide (TMZ) chemotherapy. The mRNA vaccines are also appearing as a powerful therapeutic option due to their ability to provoke strong and specific immune responses against glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cells.

Despite notable progress, further research is needed to improve vaccine delivery methods, overcome immune resistance mechanisms, and explore combination strategies with existing therapies. Overall, the growing pipeline of vaccine-based treatments can result in a significant shift in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment landscape, offering hope for more effective and personalized care in the future.

Drug and Device-Based Therapies Lead the GBM Market, Outpacing Surgical Interventions

The glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is primarily segmented into surgery, therapy and tumor treating fields (TTF) devices.

Therapies hold the largest market share due to their widespread use as both standalone and adjunct treatments. Therapies encompass a range of modalities aimed at improving survival and disease control. These include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted immunotherapy therapies. Chemotherapy typically initiates 2-4 weeks after surgery, either concurrently with or shortly after radiation therapy. It often involves temozolomide, the gold standard drug for both newly diagnosed and recurrent GBM. In inoperable cases, chemotherapy is the primary treatment. Despite aggressive chemoradiation protocols, recurrence is frequent. Upon relapses, GBM is commonly managed with targeted therapies such as bevacizumab (Avastin), often combined with lomustine for enhanced efficacy.

Adding to it, the TTFields approach is another area. It is a non-invasive treatment that uses electric fields to disrupt tumor cell division and is gaining popularity. The FDA-approved Optune Gio device is the only TTFields device approved in the market. It is used with temozolomide or as a standalone in recurrent cases. In 2024, the Optune Gio was opted by 4,000+ patients globally. Optune Gio produced an annual revenue of USD 605.2 million for GBM in 2024, mounting 19% YoY increase primarily due to continued launch success in France.

Surgery holds the second-largest market share and is typically the first line of intervention for most glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients. Gliadel wafer (carmustine implants) can be planted during surgery in GBM patients. This offers localized chemotherapy delivery at the tumor site. In the recurrent setting, only about 25% of patients are eligible for repeat surgery, which limits its role and underscores the importance of non-surgical treatment strategies.

North America Dominates GBM Treatment Landscape as Europe Strengthens Its Research Footprint

North America currently dominates the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market, holding the largest share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong emphasis on R&D. The region leads clinical trial activity and research investment. For instance, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024 allocated USD 10 million to establish a dedicated Glioblastoma Research Program (GBMRP) under the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP). Additionally, in Canada, the Lundin Cancer Fund contributed USD 4 million in January 2025 to the Canadian Cancer Society to launch a pan-Canadian Glioblastoma Research Program, further reinforcing North America’s leadership in the space.

Following North America, Europe emerges as a strong player in the glioblastoma multiforme treatment market. The region is increasingly recognizing the urgency of tackling this aggressive form of brain cancer, with several countries establishing robust national research programs. For example, Germany is at the forefront with the UNITE Glioblastoma initiative, which is funded under the prestigious Collaborative Research Centers program by the German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft). Such efforts demonstrate Europe's growing commitment to innovation and collaboration in glioblastoma research.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

Surgery (Gliadel wafer)

Therapy Chemotherapy Temzolomide Lomustine Radiation Therapy Targeted Therapy (Bevacizumab) Others (Delytact)

Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) (Optune Gio)

By Dosage Form

Oral

Injectables

Implant

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics (specialty clinics)

Cancer Treatment Centers

Academic and Research Organizations

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

