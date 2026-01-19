Really Cheap Floors Releases New Study on The Return of Consumer Demand for Real American Hardwood as Homeowners Prioritize Value Over Vinyl

Murphy, NC, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Really Cheap Floors, a national direct-to-consumer flooring liquidator, is happy to announce the release of its new study on the return of consumer demand for real American hardwood floors as recent trends show homeowners are now prioritizing value over vinyl.



After a decade of market saturation by Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP), purchasing data indicates a decisive shift in consumer preference back toward authentic timber products in the fourth quarter of 2025. In Really Cheap Floors’ new study, the company reports that shipments of solid hardwood and engineered hardwood are now outpacing vinyl plank transactions by a 2-to-1 margin, signaling that the “vinyl boom” has cooled in favor of the longevity and return on investment of real wood.



“The market is correcting itself,” said Ted Cook, owner of Really Cheap Floors. “For years, homeowners were sold on the idea that plastic was the only durable option. But when customers realize they can buy a solid oak or hickory floor—which has a lifespan of 75 to 100 years—for the same price as a vinyl floor that might last a decade, the choice becomes obvious. We are seeing budget-conscious renovators skip the plastic and go straight for the real thing.”



Really Cheap Floors’ study explains how industry analysis supports this pivot. Recent reports indicate that search volume for “solid hardwood flooring” and “US-made flooring” has seen a steady upward trajectory throughout 2025. This purchasing behavior aligns with data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), which estimates that homeowners recover 106 percent to 118 percent of the cost of new wood flooring at resale—a return on investment that synthetic alternatives like vinyl cannot match.



The resurgence is driven largely by a narrowing price gap. With new tariffs of up to 45 percent placed on Chinese flooring imports earlier this year, the cost of petroleum-based vinyl has risen. Simultaneously, domestic lumber supply chains have stabilized, positioning American-made solid and engineered hardwood as the superior value proposition.



The shift suggests homeowners are prioritizing long-term equity over temporary solutions. While the global engineered wood market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 6 percent through 2030, Really Cheap Floors has observed an even sharper localized spike in demand for its domestic solid and cabin-grade collections, which offer the structural integrity of traditional milling without the inflated retail markup.



