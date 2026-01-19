The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of the publicly traded common stock of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. – FLUX

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of California has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers Flux Power Holdings, Inc. publicly traded common stock (NASDAQ: FLUX):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED THE PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK OF FLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. (“FLUX POWER”) FROM NOVEMBER 15, 2021 THROUGH FEBRUARY 14, 2025, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, that a hearing will be held on April 2, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. PT before the Honorable Jinsook Ohta, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Edward J. Schwartz United States Courthouse, Courtroom 4C, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, or by telephonic or videoconference means as directed by the Court, for the purpose of determining:

(1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $1,750,000 (“Settlement Amount”) should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate;

(3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $75,000, and an award of no more than $15,000 in total to Plaintiffs should be approved; and

(4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated August 27, 2025 (“Stipulation”).

If you purchased publicly traded Flux Power common stock during the period from November 15, 2021 through February 14, 2025, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Flux Power common stock.

You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Long Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Proof of Claim”) by writing to or calling Flux Power Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net, or going to the website, www.strategicclaims.net/FLUX. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a properly completed Proof of Claim electronically or postmarked no later than March 3, 2026, to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice to the Claims Administrator so that it is received no later than March 12, 2026. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and an award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the Long Notice and received no later than March 12, 2026, by each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of California

333 West Broadway

Suite 420

San Diego, CA 92101



LEAD COUNSEL:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue,

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS:

WILSON SONSINI GOODRICH & ROSATI, P.C.

Caz Hashemi

650 Page Mill Road

Palo Alto, CA 94304



WILSON ELSER MOSKOWITZ EDELMAN & DICKER LLP

David Aveni

401 W. A Street, Suite 1900

San Diego, CA 92101

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: 212-686-1060

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: December 10, 2025

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA