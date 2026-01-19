Kaléo Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Drug Delivery and Autoinjector Innovation

Richmond, VA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo, a global leader in drug-delivery device technology and auto-injectors, today announced the appointment of Ram Halthore as Vice President, Development. He joins Carrie Siragusa, CPA, who was welcomed last year as Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations, reflecting the Company’s continued investment in leadership to support innovation, growth, and preparedness across its portfolio.

For 25 years, Kaléo has focused on reimagining how critical medicines are delivered in high-stress, time-sensitive situations. From autoinjector innovation designed to support patients and caregivers during severe allergic emergencies, to development programs supporting preparedness in complex and high-risk environments, the Company’s work has centered on reliability, usability, and trust.

Advancing Development for Disease Management and Global Health Security

In his role as Vice President, Development, Ram Halthore will lead device and drug development activities from early design through manufacturing transfer. His responsibilities include developing the Company’s human factors engineering program, leading integrated drug product/device development, and overseeing the Company’s intellectual property portfolio development.

“As Kaléo continues to evolve as a drug delivery technology company, it’s essential that we invest in leaders who understand both the science and the real-world impact of our Aerio™ auto-injector platform,” said Michael Wells, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kaléo. “Ram brings expertise across development, commercialization, and strategy that strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, reliable, life-saving solutions and to partner effectively as our platform grows.”

Ram has more than 25 years of experience spanning medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics, and combination products, including autoinjectors, prefilled syringes, inhalation devices, implants, and on-body injectors. Most recently at Merck, he built and led the global technical operations team supporting the development and commercialization of complex combination products. His prior experience includes leadership roles at Teva, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, and 3M.

“Kaléo’s focus on designing patient-centric drug-device products that work reliably and intuitively in real-world situations strongly aligns with my background in combination products,” said Ram Halthore. “I’m excited to help advance development and partnership programs that support patients, caregivers, and emergency responders in moments where clarity and performance matter most.”

Strengthening Commercial Strategy and Partnerships

Kaléo also recently welcomed Carrie Siragusa, CPA, as Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations. Carrie brings nearly 20 years of experience across marketing, strategy, operations, and finance in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, with deep expertise in device and product launches, commercial transformation, and cross-functional leadership.

Together, Ram and Carrie strengthen Kaléo’s leadership team as the Company continues to support its autoinjector portfolio, advance development programs aligned with emergency preparedness, and collaborate with partners across healthcare and government.

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a global leader in drug-delivery device technology and auto-injector innovation, providing millions of patients with security and peace of mind. Our patented Aerio™ platform, with unmatched capabilities and human factors engineering, powers our portfolio of auto-injector products, as well as products under development for third parties.