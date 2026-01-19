Air Canada Unveils New Brand Spot as the 10-Day Countdown to Takeoff for Milano Cortina 2026 Begins

Air Canada launches new #FlyTheFlag spot featuring Paralympian Tyler McGregor

Airline prepared to transport more than 750 Team Canada athletes and delegates

Its people will go above and beyond in taking care of Team Canada as they travel to and from Italy



MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games draw closer, Air Canada released today a new brand spot featuring Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassador Tyler McGregor, captain of Canada’s Para ice hockey team, as he prepares for the Games.





Entitled Tyler’s Walk, the spot tells the story of McGregor’s resilience after a life-changing event, bringing to light the obstacles Team Canada athletes must overcome in pursuit of their dreams – and one athlete’s unwavering commitment to sporting excellence.

“Hockey has always been a part of my life, and this is a reminder of the sheer grit and determination it has taken to get here,” says McGregor. “It’s an honour to have the chance to tell my story and shine a light on the passion and hard work that goes into wearing the maple leaf – not just during the Games, but every day.”

“We are immensely proud of Tyler’s Walk, which serves as a powerful reminder that the journey to greatness is often marked by incredible obstacles, and also extraordinary triumphs,” said Martine Boulerice, Director, Brand Marketing – Sponsorships, Events & Quebec at Air Canada. “This campaign represents more than just Tyler’s story, it’s about inspiring Canadians to believe in what’s possible, no matter the challenges they face.”

Supporting Canada’s Athletes from Preparation to Performance

Every journey to the Games is powered by the dedication of thousands of Air Canada employees, on the front lines and behind the scenes, coming together to support Team Canada. Through the employee-driven Going for Gold program, Air Canada’s people are looking after more than 750 athletes, coaches, and delegation members on their journey to and from Italy—so they can focus on competing when it matters most.

This commitment is an immense source of pride for everyone at Air Canada. At each Games, people across the airline’s network work side by side to co-ordinate athlete travel across multiple airports and teams and support the specialized handling of sports equipment and mobility devices. This effort involves more than 10,000 employees across more than 23 airports working in concert to help ensure smooth, seamless journeys for Team Canada. Air Canada has served as the Official Airline of the Canadian Olympic Team since 1988 and the Canadian Paralympic Team since 2007.

Bringing Fans Closer to the Excitement of Team Canada’s Journey

In just 10 days, Team Canada athletes and delegates will begin their journey to Milano Cortina to represent the country at the pinnacle of international sport. Upon arrival at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, they’ll be welcomed by Air Canada employees at the send-off event, featuring live entertainment, interactive experiences, and moments of national pride before the delegation departs for Italy.

From then, all airports across the country will be mobilized to offer a heartwarming welcome to all athletes and delegation members starting their journey to the Games, distributing a care package to enhance their comfort during travel.

“Every journey to the Games carries the pride of an entire country – and for us, that responsibility goes beyond getting Team Canada to the start line,” said Boulerice. “As the official airline of Team Canada, we’re honoured to support Olympians and Paralympians on their way to Milano Cortina 2026, and proud to bring fans along through stories, behind-the-scenes content, and experiences that put Canadians at the centre of the action.”

To further connect Canadians to the excitement in the lead-up to the Games, the airline’s Team Air Canada Athlete Ambassadors will take centre stage across a nationwide content and fan engagement program. A series of digital campaigns – including travel guides, behind-the-scenes features, and personal storytelling – will spotlight ambassadors’ routes, favourite places, and experiences on the road to the Games.

In addition, Air Canada will launch a national contest inspired by Team Air Canada Athletes Ambassadors’ most-loved destinations, offering fans the chance to win trips that reflect the places and moments that shape their journeys.

