Blue Jay Gold Corp. - Corporate Update and 2025 Year in Review

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on key corporate milestones achieved in 2025 and to outline its strategic priorities and planned milestones for 2026.

Following the completion of its spin-out (the “Spin-Out Transaction”) from Riverside Resources Inc. (“Riverside”) in May 2025, the Company completed two financings that not only enabled the acquisition of the Steller Gold Project (formerly, the Skukum Gold Project) (“Steller” or the “Steller Project”) in Yukon on September 29, 2025, but also facilitated the growth of its portfolio footprint of district scale gold projects in Ontario. This has provided Blue Jay with a substantial asset portfolio and a solid balance sheet as it enters 2026 as a new Canadian focused gold explorer.

With a clean capital structure, a strong shareholder base and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, the Company is positioned to advance a balanced program of near mine and regional exploration on the Steller Project while continuing to unlock value across its Ontario portfolio. The Company is targeting a listing (the “Listing”) on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) later in Q1/2026.

The Company recognizes that it is still in the early stages of its lifecycle. Delivering on 2026 work programs, maintaining financial discipline and communicating transparently with stakeholders will be critical to building trust and creating long term value per share.

2026 Strategic Outlook and Key Objectives

Blue Jay’s strategy is expected to focus on four main themes:

Resource growth and discovery on the Steller Project; Exploration and discovery on its Ontario gold portfolio; Capital market and listing strategy; and Corporate development and disciplined growth.

Steller Project – Yukon



Blue Jay plans to execute the first full year of Company-led work at Steller following its acquisition in September 2025. Steller hosts district-scale epithermal-hydrothermal gold-rich mineralization where we believe adoption of new methods and integrated exploration could lead to a transformative understanding of the scale and continuity across the project area. An initial focus will be on targeting the extent and continuity of envelopes of high-grade mineralized systems starting with the Skukum Creek structure corridor. This approach is expected to grow the footprint of known mineralized systems and help define priority drill targets through a phased program that includes detailed geologic review integrating new analytical methods, collection of new geophysical data, surface mapping and drilling.

Ontario Portfolio – Established Gold Camps



The Company will continue to advance exploration work on its portfolio of Ontario gold projects in the Beardmore-Geraldton and Wawa belts through disciplined, target focused programs. Blue Jay will prioritize work programs that refine targets and position these projects for future drilling.

Capital Markets and Listing Strategy



Blue Jay will continue the process required to advance the Company from an unlisted reporting issuer to a publicly listed issuer on the Exchange, subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals and board approvals. As part of this process, the Company intends to file a prospectus and a technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) later this January in support of its application for Listing. To maintain listing readiness, Blue Jay will continue to emphasize strong governance, financial reporting and technical disclosure as best practice. In parallel, the Company plans to expand investor outreach by participating in select conferences, virtual marketing initiatives and targeted meetings with investors in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Corporate Development and Disciplined Growth



The Company’s corporate development efforts are focused on growing the value of its existing asset base in Yukon and Ontario. The Company intends to systematically advance and de-risk its projects through focused technical work, staged drilling and selective studies that can support future development or partnership decisions. Capital will be deployed with discipline to programs that have a clear potential to enhance the value of Steller and the Ontario portfolio, while management continues to strengthen its technical, financial and advisory capabilities to support the next phases of growth.

2025 Recap and Key Achievements

2025 was a foundational year for Blue Jay that established the corporate, technical and financial platform for growth in 2026 and beyond.

Corporate Formation and Spin-out Transaction



In May 2025, completion of the Spin-Out Transaction established Blue Jay as a standalone Canadian gold exploration company focused on Canadian assets. The transaction provided Blue Jay with a portfolio of Ontario gold projects and an initial, long term-oriented shareholder base positioned to benefit from the Company’s growth and future milestones.

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

In May 2025, Blue Jay completed its seed financing, providing initial working capital to advance its Ontario portfolio and corporate development initiatives. In September 2025, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of units priced at a premium to the seed round, designed to fund the Steller acquisition conditions, work programs and general corporate needs. Blue Jay closed the financing in October 2025, raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5 million leaving the Company well-financed heading into 2026 and as it looks toward listing its shares during the first quarter of 2026.

Skukum Gold Project Acquisition – Building A Yukon Cornerstone



In June 2025, Blue Jay announced a binding share purchase agreement with Tincorp Metals Inc. for the acquisition of Whitehorse Gold (Yukon) Corp., which holds a 100 percent interest in the Steller Project. On September 29 2025, the Company closed the transaction, and Steller became Blue Jay’s cornerstone asset, adding a large, past producing, infrastructure-rich project into the portfolio. Steller provides a platform where Blue Jay can apply modern, systems-based exploration across a district scale land package where access and execution benefits from historical development, road access, proximity to Whitehorse and highway access to proximal port and rail infrastructure.

Ontario Portfolio – Continued Positioning in Proven Belts



Following the Spin-out Transaction, Blue Jay continued to mature its Ontario portfolio, which includes projects in an established greenstone gold belt with current and historic gold mine production. These assets remain an important part of Blue Jay’s discovery strategy, providing a pipeline of projects that complement Steller and offer optionality for future drilling.

Qualified Person & QA/QC

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Blue Jay, who is responsible for ensuring that the geological and technical information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under NI 43-101.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established brownfields regions in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of projects in Canada in highly sought after Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. With our strategically located projects and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay Gold will advance disciplined, modern exploration strategies across projects in known gold mineralized regions across Canada.

