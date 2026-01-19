eQ Plc Managers' Transactions - Taina Kyllönen

eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

19 January 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

eQ Plc announced on 19 November 2025, that Taina Kyllönen has been appointed as the company’s Chief People and Communications Officer and member of the Management Team. Kyllönen assumes her role and has received the options granted to her in connection with the commencement today, 19 January 2026.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Taina Kyllönen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 139040/4/4

Transaction date: 2026-01-19

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: eQ Oyj Optio-oikeudet 2025

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 40000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.7 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website www.eQ.fi.

