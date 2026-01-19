Dorman Announces Key Leadership Changes to Accelerate Growth Strategy

COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM), a leading supplier in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, today announced several key leadership changes designed to accelerate the Company’s growth strategy.

“The leadership changes announced today position Dorman for an exciting new chapter,” said Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our senior leaders have the experience and expertise to drive innovation, further advance our commercial and operational excellence initiatives, and unlock new opportunities to deliver long-term growth.”

Charles W. Rayfield – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer:

Joining Dorman today as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Designate and Treasurer, Charles W. Rayfield succeeds David M. Hession, whose planned retirement was announced in June 2025. Mr. Rayfield’s formal appointment as Chief Financial Officer will commence on the first business day following the Company’s filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2025.

Mr. Rayfield joins Dorman after serving as Chief Financial Officer for Lutron Electronics Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of lighting control and shading systems, lighting fixtures, and accessories for residential and commercial applications. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Knoll Inc., a publicly traded leading designer and manufacturer of high-end commercial and residential furniture, lighting, and accessories. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rayfield held roles of increasing responsibility with The Providence Service Corporation, BioTelemetry, Ernst & Young, PwC, and Arthur Andersen.

Nathan J. Porter – Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer:

Leading the Operations functions for Dorman’s Light Duty and Heavy Duty segments, Nathan J. Porter will oversee key operating activities, including distribution, manufacturing, logistics, and sourcing. Mr. Porter joins Dorman today after most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Operations Officer for ADI Global Distribution, a business segment of Resideo. Before ADI, Nathan was the Executive Vice President of Operations for Snap One, which was acquired by ADI in 2024. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Collins Aerospace and General Motors.

Eric B. Luftig – President, Light Duty:

After serving as the Senior Vice President of Product, Engineering, Quality and Manufacturing for Dorman’s Light Duty business since joining the Company in 2021, Eric B. Luftig has been promoted to President, Light Duty. In this role, he will lead the strategic commercial functions for the Light Duty segment, including sales, marketing, and product development. Mr. Luftig has 30 years of global experience in various commercial and industrial product sectors, including senior leadership roles at Victaulic, Nordson Corporation, and General Electric.

Steven A. Bashir – President, Heavy Duty:

As part of a planned leadership transition, Steven A. Bashir has joined Dorman as President, Heavy Duty, succeeding John R. McKnight, who will be retiring from the Company. In this role, he will lead the segment’s strategic commercial functions, including sales, marketing, and product development. Mr. Bashir comes to Dorman from ZF Services, where he served as Head of Sales for the U.S. and Canada and as Head of Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket for the Americas. Prior to that, Mr. Bashir held roles of increasing responsibility with Tenneco, Brose North America, and Mahle Aftermarket.

For more information on Dorman’s Executive Management team, please visit the Governance page on the Company’s Investor Relations site at www.investors.dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.

