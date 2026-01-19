Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size to Hit USD 4.36 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Surgical Volumes and Minimally Invasive Procedures – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market is valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period of 2026–2033. The growth of the synthetic absorbable sutures market is driven by the rising volume of surgical procedures worldwide, supported by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an expanding aging population.

The U.S. market for synthetic absorbable sutures is estimated to be worth USD 0.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.00% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 1.34 billion. The market for synthetic absorbable sutures in the U.S. is expanding because to an aging population, higher surgical volumes, and an increase in the use of minimally invasive treatments.





Rising Global Surgical Procedures and Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for effective wound closure solutions is rising due to the increasing number of surgical procedures performed globally, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, and general surgeries. The use of synthetic absorbable sutures is further fueled by minimally invasive and laparoscopic procedures, which call for precision suturing and less tissue damage because of their predictable absorption and ease of handling. Shorter hospital stays, fewer post-operative problems, and patient recovery are becoming more and more important in hospitals and clinics. This pattern, together with the growing surgical facilities and healthcare infrastructure globally, encourages the steady expansion and use of synthetic absorbable sutures in both developed and developing nations.

Higher Costs of Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Compared to Conventional Sutures May Limit Market Growth Globally

Owing to their higher material qualities and sophisticated production procedures, synthetic absorbable sutures are typically more costly than non-absorbable or traditional silk sutures. Despite their therapeutic benefits, their widespread adoption is limited by increased pricing in cost-sensitive healthcare contexts, particularly in developing nations. In order to save money, hospitals with limited resources could use traditional sutures or other wound closure techniques. Accessibility is further hampered in some areas by limited insurance coverage for high-end surgical supplies.

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Monofilament Sutures led with 58.2% share due to their single-strand structure, which minimizes tissue drag and reduces the risk of bacterial infection. Multifilament Sutures is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.1% as advancements in coating technologies have significantly reduced infection risk while preserving superior knot security and flexibility.

By Material Type

Polyglactin (PG 910) led with 34.6% share due to its balanced absorption profile, strong tensile properties, and extensive clinical acceptance across multiple surgical disciplines. Polydioxanone (PDO) is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 11.3% due to its prolonged tensile strength retention and slow absorption rate, making it suitable for long-healing tissues.

By Application

General Surgery led with 42.9% share as it accounts for a large volume of procedures requiring absorbable sutures for soft tissue closure. Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.7% due to the rising number of cosmetic, trauma-related, and reconstructive procedures worldwide.

By End-User

Hospitals led with 55.4% share as they perform a high volume of surgical procedures across multiple specialties, including general, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and gynecological surgeries. Ambulatory Surgical Centers is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.9% due to the increasing shift toward outpatient and minimally invasive surgeries.

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market with a 40.00% share in 2025 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of leading suture manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.31% from 2026–2033, driven by rising healthcare expenditures, increasing number of surgical procedures, and growing awareness of advanced suture technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Report are

Recent Developments:

April 2024 , Ethicon (part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech) launched an enhanced version of its Monocryl Plus synthetic absorbable suture, featuring optimized polymer crystallinity for more predictable tissue absorption and reduced inflammatory response.

, Ethicon (part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech) launched an enhanced version of its Monocryl Plus synthetic absorbable suture, featuring optimized polymer crystallinity for more predictable tissue absorption and reduced inflammatory response. October 2023, Medtronic introduced Caprosyn, a next-generation fast-absorbing synthetic suture made from poliglecaprone 25, designed for superficial soft tissue closure with minimal scarring.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGULATORY & QUALITY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand regulatory pressure and quality benchmarks across key markets by analyzing compliance with FDA, CE, ISO, and other global medical device standards impacting product approvals and market access.

– helps you understand regulatory pressure and quality benchmarks across key markets by analyzing compliance with FDA, CE, ISO, and other global medical device standards impacting product approvals and market access. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY – helps you identify whether manufacturers are facing overcapacity or production constraints by evaluating utilization rates, production scalability, and efficiency of synthetic polymer-based suture manufacturing.

– helps you identify whether manufacturers are facing overcapacity or production constraints by evaluating utilization rates, production scalability, and efficiency of synthetic polymer-based suture manufacturing. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION & RAW MATERIAL RISK INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk by assessing dependency on synthetic polymers, coating materials, sterilization processes, and logistics reliability in global medical supply chains.

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk by assessing dependency on synthetic polymers, coating materials, sterilization processes, and logistics reliability in global medical supply chains. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION & MATERIAL INNOVATION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation by tracking adoption of advanced absorbable polymers, antibacterial coatings, enhanced knot security designs, and faster absorption technologies.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation by tracking adoption of advanced absorbable polymers, antibacterial coatings, enhanced knot security designs, and faster absorption technologies. PROCEDURE-DRIVEN DEMAND & CLINICAL USAGE TRENDS – helps you understand demand intensity across general surgery, orthopedic, cardiovascular, gynecological, and minimally invasive procedures influencing volume growth and product mix.

– helps you understand demand intensity across general surgery, orthopedic, cardiovascular, gynecological, and minimally invasive procedures influencing volume growth and product mix. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & STRATEGIC POSITIONING – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players through analysis of market share, product portfolios, geographic reach, hospital penetration, and recent product launches or strategic developments.

Synthetic Absorbable Sutures Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.51 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 4.36 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.19% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Monofilament Sutures, Multifilament Sutures)

• By Material Type (Polyglycolic Acid (PGA), Polyglactin (PG 910), Polydioxanone (PDO), Poliglecaprone, Other Synthetic Polymers)

• By Application (General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Specialty Surgical Centers, Academic & Research Institutes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

