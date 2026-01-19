AIESEC United States Reinforces Confidence in Global Talent Exchange Through the J-1 Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the U.S. Department of State reiterates that “the United States is open for business,” AIESEC United States reaffirms its role as a trusted and compliant J-1 Visa sponsor, strengthening global talent mobility for organizations across the country.

Through its Global Talent program, AIESEC United States connects U.S.-based companies with highly skilled international interns and trainees, enabling organizations to remain competitive while fostering cross-cultural collaboration and workforce development.

In an evolving global labor market, international exchange continues to be a strategic advantage. AIESEC United States ensures that the J-1 sponsorship process remains fast, transparent, and fully aligned with federal regulations, providing confidence to both host organizations and participants.

“Our role goes beyond visa sponsorship,” said Yokelvy Vargas Prud-Home from the AIESEC United States partnerships team. “We act as a bridge between global talent and U.S. organizations, proving that international exchange is not a barrier, but a catalyst for innovation and growth.”

With more than 5 decades of experience as a J-1 sponsor, AIESEC United States supports companies in industries such as technology, engineering, business, education, and supply chain, offering end-to-end guidance from candidate matching to compliance and participant support.

As businesses look ahead to 2026, AIESEC United States continues to demonstrate that global talent exchange remains efficient, reliable, and essential to building resilient and diverse teams.

About AIESEC United States

AIESEC United States is part of the world’s largest youth-led organization, operating in over 100 countries and territories. As a designated J-1 Visa sponsor, AIESEC US facilitates international internships and trainee programs that empower young leaders while supporting organizations through compliant global talent solutions.

AIESEC United States

Email: partnerships@aiesecus.org

Website: aiesecus.org/host/global-talent









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37c7fccf-15d0-4895-8517-45e13a652568

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7727622a-60ea-4363-93ca-d5a4d2cbe071



