Argentina Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 4.9% Between 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Oil and Gas Infrastructure and Net Zero Ambitions

The construction industry in Argentina was expected to expand by 6.8% in real terms in 2025, rebounding from low base effect - austerity measures effectively cut a quarter of Argentina's construction output in 2024.

In Q4 2025, building permits are rising, coupled with investments in transport infrastructure projects. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), the total area authorized for building permits by 246 municipalities grew by 7.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 10.5% in 2024.

In September 2025, the Government presented the 2026 Budget Bill to the lower house Chamber of Deputies. As part of the latest budget, the total spending is projected at ARS148 trillion ($80.6 billion), with revenues anticipated at ARS48.2 trillion ($80.7 billion). However, in the short to medium terms, the industry's growth is expected to be affected by high inflation, debt, and currency instability.



The industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.9% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in oil and gas infrastructure projects, coupled with the government aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2050. Moreover, under the National Hydrogen Strategy (ENH), the government plans to invest ARS165.3 trillion ($90 billion) to produce at least five million tons (Mt) of low-emission hydrogen per year by 2050.

The strategy focuses on constructing hydrogen production hubs, improving road corridors, and ports to increase connectivity between hydrogen hubs and Argentina's network of universities and local technological centres by 2050. In line with this, in November 2025, the government approved a new port in Timbues (Santa Fe) on the Parana Rive, with an investment of ARS508.8 billion ($277 million) under the Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI). With this project, total investments approved under the RIGI framework amount to ARS45.6 trillion ($24.8 billion).



