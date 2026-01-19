Airport Stands Equipment Market Report 2026: $3.29 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Stands Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Airport Stands Equipment Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand the dynamics of this rapidly growing market. This comprehensive review highlights influential trends set to shape the market over the forthcoming decades.





The airport stands equipment market has experienced significant expansion, with the market size projected to increase from $2.46 billion in 2025 to $2.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth is driven by an uptick in airport expansion projects, which boost demand for parking and ground services infrastructure, alongside rising aircraft movements necessitating additional ramps and access stands. Emphasis on modernizing apron layouts and advancements in durable materials further bolster this trend. Additionally, incorporating passenger boarding bridges enhances boarding efficiency and safety.

Looking forward to 2030, the market is expected to grow to $3.29 billion at a CAGR of 5.8%. This forecasted growth is supported by increased investment in smart stand equipment with sensor integrations for real-time monitoring. There's a rising demand for modular stands that can be rapidly deployed to manage fluctuating traffic volumes and an expansion of automated docking systems to improve operational efficiency. Sustainability is a key focus, leading to the development of energy-efficient equipment and adoption of digital management platforms.

Global freight and passenger traffic surges are major growth catalysts, as illustrated by Eurostat's report that EU air travel reached 973 million passengers in 2023, a 19.3% increase from 2022. These trends necessitate robust equipment to support airport operations and aircraft maintenance, thus driving demand for airport stand equipment.

The market sees notable strategic moves, such as Aviramp's launch of a series of enhanced boarding ramps designed for smooth access, including for passengers with mobility challenges. In a move to strengthen its European market position, CVC DIF acquired HiSERV GmbH, an aviation ground service equipment manufacturer, in July 2024, aiming to consolidate and expand service offerings and operational efficiency across multiple airports.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the market in 2025 and is expected to continue being the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. However, the global market is affected by changes in trade relations and tariffs, which have led to increased costs for imported equipment components. These challenges, however, foster innovation in locally produced, cost-efficient solutions.

Leading companies such as Cavotec SA, John Bean Technologies, and ThyssenKrupp Airport Systems are at the forefront, focusing on high-quality, energy-efficient, and adaptable equipment solutions. The comprehensive airport stands equipment market report provides critical market insights, detailing sizes, regional shares, trends, opportunities, and competitive landscapes that support the industry's strategic planning and growth initiatives.

The airport stands equipment market, encompassing revenues from manufacturers of ramps, bridges, and access stands, is pivotal in ensuring efficient airport operations through state-of-the-art technologies tailored to contemporary aviation needs across global markets.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Stands: Engine Access; Landing Gear Access; Wheel; Aircraft Entry; Cabin Interior; Other Stands

By Equipment: Passenger Boarding Bridge; Preconditioned Air Unit; Stands Entry Guidance System; Electrical Ground Power Unit

By Platform Type: Fixed; Movable

By Application: Aircraft Operations; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

Subsegments: Details into specific subcategories for Engine Access, Landing Gear Access, Wheel, Aircraft Entry, and Cabin Interior among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cavotec SA

John Bean Technologies Corporation

ThyssenKrupp Airport Systems Inc.

ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

FMT Airport Systems

Adelte Group

Aerospace Specialties Inc.

Omega Aviation Inc.

TUG Technologies Corporation

Safegate Group

Dedienne Aerospace SAS

Fabrication Authorities International Inc.

HHI Corporation

Hydro System KG

JETechnologies Solutions Inc.

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc.

Semmco Ltd.

Waag Aircraft

Wildeck Inc.

Air+Mak Industries

Aviaco GSE

Charlatte America

CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.

Douglas Equipment Ltd.

ITW GSE

Kalmar Motor AB

LODIGE Industries GmbH

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wossner GmbH u. Co. KG

Phoenix Metal Products Inc.

Powervamp Ltd.

TCR International NV

TLD Group

Tronair Inc.

Vataple Group

Vestergaard Company

