Commercial Airport Radar System Market Report 2026: $8.59 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The commercial airport radar system market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $6.12 billion in 2025 to an estimated $6.56 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This surge is driven by the increasing commercial air traffic necessitating enhanced terminal area radar coverage, the adoption of advanced surveillance radar systems for precise aircraft detection, and airport infrastructure expansion propelling new radar installations. Additionally, regulations mandating improved safety standards are boosting radar maintenance and calibration services, while advancements in radar transmitters and antennas support system upgrades.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.59 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7%. This growth is attributed to airport modernization programs, further deploying advanced radar solutions, weather and wind shear detection systems, and digital and automated radar technologies, which enhance efficiency in air traffic management. Increased congestion at major airports is driving the demand for surface movement radar systems, and lifecycle support services, including training and long-term maintenance, are becoming crucial. Notably, integrated primary and secondary radar systems are increasingly being employed to mitigate runway incursions and weather-related challenges, marking significant trends for the future.

The need for runway incursion prevention and weather monitoring remains pivotal. As reported by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), there were 1,756 runway incursions in 2023, a 1.5% increase from the previous year, highlighting the critical role of radar systems in aviation safety. Major market players are investing in technologies such as dual-polarization to bolster airport operations. For instance, Kuching International Airport in Malaysia launched a weather radar system with dual-polarization technology in 2023, providing comprehensive weather data that significantly enhances safety standards.

Noteworthy developments include the October 2024 partnership between Robin Radar, a Netherlands-based radar developer, and Parcom, aiming for global expansion and technological innovation. By investing in new radar systems and strengthening sales networks, this collaboration targets markets such as North America, reinforcing local manufacturing and regional sourcing strategies due to tariffs impacting component costs.

Leading companies in this market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, among others. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The market's current and future landscapes are shaped by rapid changes in global trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs and fostering domestic innovation. This market research report provides comprehensive insights into segments, trends, and opportunities in the commercial airport radar system industry, offering strategic guidance for navigating the dynamic international environment.

