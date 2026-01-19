Airport Smart Lighting Market Report 2026: $1.82 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Smart Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The airport smart lighting market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. The market size is projected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.33 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

This growth is driven by airport modernization initiatives and a focus on reducing energy consumption and operational costs through automated lighting control. Technological advancements in sensor technologies, such as motion and ambient light sensors, along with manufacturer-provided installation and maintenance services, have also contributed to market growth. Integration of lighting with wayfinding and navigation systems is enhancing airport efficiency and passenger experience.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $1.82 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1%. Key factors influencing this growth include the demand for intelligent, adaptive lighting to improve passenger experience, the increasing use of ai-driven maintenance monitoring platforms, and the deployment of connected lighting infrastructures for personalized services. Sustainable lighting technologies are also being adopted to meet environmental compliance goals. Trends in the sector include adaptive brightness control systems, smart lighting for queue management, and integration with security systems, as well as energy-saving LED conversion projects.

The growing demand for air travel is a significant factor fueling the airport smart lighting market. In 2023, air passenger traffic within the EU increased by 19.3% over the previous year, according to Eurostat. The expansion of low-cost carriers and technological advancements have made air travel more affordable and accessible. Smart lighting systems enhance airport safety and efficiency by making dynamic adjustments based on passenger flow and other conditions, improving the overall airport experience and operational capability.

Leading companies in the market are prioritizing technological advancements such as NVG-compatible runway lighting, designed to improve pilot visibility in low-light conditions. In May 2025, ADB SAFEGATE introduced AXON High-Intensity Elevated Airfield Lighting, which enhances runway safety, lowers operational costs, and supports night vision capability. This emphasizes a commitment to strengthening airport safety and efficiency through smart lighting technologies.

In corporate developments, TKH Group N.V. acquired JCAI Inc. in January 2024 to enhance its capabilities in AI and data analytics. This acquisition is aimed at expanding TKH Group's innovative solutions across industries. JCAI Inc. specializes in aviation components, and the integration of its expertise is expected to fortify TKH Group's position in the market.

North America leads the airport smart lighting market, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers various geographic regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market, especially in regions dependent on imported electronics. However, these challenges are prompting local manufacturing initiatives and innovation in cost-efficient smart lighting technologies.

The market comprises revenues from services like wayfinding, maintenance monitoring, and advertising. It includes sales of lighting systems, sensors, and control hardware. The comprehensive offerings of airport smart lighting systems encompass hardware, software, and services suitable for various airport areas, facilitating diverse applications from runway lighting to terminal illumination.

