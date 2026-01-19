Airport Baggage Handling System Market Report 2026: $13.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Baggage Handling System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Airport Baggage Handling System Market Global Report 2026" delivers crucial insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to seize opportunities in a burgeoning market. This comprehensive analysis spans 16 geographies, providing a global perspective indispensable for understanding upcoming trends projected to reshape the market.





The airport baggage handling system market has been experiencing significant growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. A surge in global air passenger traffic is driving the demand for automated systems, which are integral to the expansion of airport infrastructure projects that integrate modernized conveyor and sorting technologies. From a market size of $9.4 billion in 2025, it is expected to reach $10.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. This increase is powered by rising regulatory focus on security, encouraging the adoption of advanced baggage screening technologies, coupled with advancements in barcoding and RFID solutions for precise bag identification.

By 2030, the market size is anticipated to grow to $13.26 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. The forecasted growth can be linked to the adoption of real-time bag tracking through integrated RFID and IoT platforms and investments in fully automated systems. The rise of smart airports equipped with data-driven solutions for load management contributes to this trend, as well as the demand for high-throughput screening technologies that enhance security and manage congestion. Trends include automation in baggage tracking, predictive maintenance system integration, and improved passenger experience through faster handling processes.

Air traffic growth impels the need for efficient baggage handling systems to manage increasing passenger volumes and reduce turnaround times, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that in 2024, international full-year traffic grew by 13.6%, with capacity rising by 12.8%, illustrating an increased demand for airport baggage handling solutions.

Leading companies in the market emphasize innovation, such as rack-based early baggage storage systems. These systems improve capacity and accuracy by incorporating dynamic storage within the baggage flow process. BEUMER Group, a key German player, recently upgraded the baggage handling system at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 2 by integrating the CrisStore rack-based storage with the CrisBag carrier system, enhancing throughput while optimizing tracking accuracy. Moreover, Switzerland's SITA has partnered with IDEMIA to enhance baggage management using intelligent vision technology.

Prominent market players include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Fives SA, Glidepath Limited, and Siemens AG, among others. The North American region led the market in 2025, and the market spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Globally shifting trade relations and tariffs are significant market factors. Tariff impacts have raised costs on importing equipment crucial for efficient baggage handling systems, which could lead to increased investment in domestic innovations to maintain efficiency and compliance. Moreover, the airport baggage handling system market offers ample opportunities, including regional market shares and new technological implementations.

The comprehensive market research report offers a detailed analysis, providing insights on market growth trends, competitive landscape, and potential opportunities to help stakeholders make informed decisions in this evolving industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Conveyors, Destination Coded Vehicles by type; Check-In to Unload by solution; Assisted Service to Self-Service; Barcode to RFID technology; Applications spanning Airports to Marine.

Conveyors, Destination Coded Vehicles by type; Check-In to Unload by solution; Assisted Service to Self-Service; Barcode to RFID technology; Applications spanning Airports to Marine. Companies Mentioned: Including Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Glidepath Limited, Siemens AG, and many others across global leaders.

Including Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Glidepath Limited, Siemens AG, and many others across global leaders. Geographies: Covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with specific country insights including the USA, China, and India.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



