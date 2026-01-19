Residential Modular Construction Market worth $72.84 billion by 2030 at 5.57%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Residential Modular Construction Market is projected to grow from USD 55.54 billion in 2025 to USD 72.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.57%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Modular construction is an innovative building process in which individual modules are prefabricated in controlled factory environments and then transported to the project site for final assembly and integration. This method of construction offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, shorter construction times, and enhanced quality control. Consequently, by centralizing production, modular construction minimizes material waste, reduces environmental impact, and enables more cost-efficient project delivery. It provides ample opportunities for heavy customization, ranging from residential and commercial buildings to temporary structures such as disaster relief housing. As building practices continue to evolve globally, modular construction is establishing a new standard for designing, manufacturing, and completing buildings, paving the way for a new era of sustainable and scalable development.

List of Key Players in Residential Modular Construction Market:

Atco Ltd. (Canada) Skanska AB (Sweden) Modulaire Group (UK) Bechtel Corporation (US) Laing O’Rourke (UK) Red Sea Housing (Saudi Arabia) Fluor Corporation (US) Lendlease Corporation (Australia) Kleusberg GmbH (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Residential Modular Construction Market:

Drivers: Need for time saving and cost-efficient construction. Restraint: Risk of transportation and assembly issues. Opportunity: Urbanization driving demand for more housing projects. Challenge: Volatility in transportation charges.

Key Findings of the Study:

The permanent modular construction segment is predicted to be the major market segment. Steel is projected to have the largest CAGR in the residential modular construction market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest modular construction market.

The modular construction market, by material, comprises steel, wood, and concrete segments. The steel segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is due to its good strength, durability, and design flexibility. Steel-framed buildings offer several advantages over wood-framed modular buildings. They have excellent load-bearing capacity and increased resistance to fire and pests. Additionally, the shift to metal is driven by the growing demand for high-rise modular buildings and increasingly stringent global safety standards.

Based on type, the market is divided into relocatable buildings and permanent modular constructions. Permanent modular construction is all about long-lasting and high-quality buildings that meet strict standards. On the other hand, relocatable modular construction provides flexibility to the greatest extent since modules can be easily carried and reused for temporary or semi-permanent purposes, thus, it allows saving costs and being adaptable. Urban mobility needs and rapid disaster-response requirements are the main reasons behind the accelerated adoption of both segments.



The modular construction market is divided into regional segments, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with the most significant share in value. This was supported by rapid urbanization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and government initiatives toward industrialized construction.

