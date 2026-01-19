Power Rental Market Projected to Reach US$ 39.44 Billion by 2035, Supported by Infrastructure Projects and Regional Demand | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power rental market size was valued at US$ 13.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 39.44 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global power rental market is on track for exponential expansion. This growth stems from a fundamental structural transformation: temporary power has evolved from an emergency backup into a permanent and strategic component of modern energy infrastructure. The shift is primarily driven by the widening gap between surging industrial electricity demand—intensified by the AI‑led data‑center construction boom—and the stagnant transmission capacity of aging utility grids. With hyperscalers facing interconnection delays extending up to five years, large‑scale rental fleets are effectively becoming the backbone of the digital economy’s power supply.

Beyond the technology sector, the rising frequency of extreme weather events has established a consistent baseline demand for power rental market tied to grid stabilization and disaster resilience. In parallel, global decarbonization efforts are generating a high‑margin submarket for hybrid solutions that integrate battery storage and hydrogen‑powered systems to balance renewable intermittency. This convergence of reliability and sustainability is fundamentally redefining how industries view temporary power—from necessity to strategic advantage.

Major market leaders are reinforcing this evolution through aggressive capital expenditure and ongoing consolidation, elevating entry barriers and improving operational efficiency across the sector.

Key Findings Shaping the Market

North America led the global power rental market.

By application, the continuous load segment held the largest market share in 2025.

By fuel type, the diesel segment accounted for over 80% of the global revenue.

By end user, the mining sector emerged as the leading segment in 2025.

By Application, Continuous Load Seizes Largest Market Share Amid Global Grid Connectivity Delays

In 2025, the continuous load segment captured the largest share of the global power rental market, primarily due to persistent delays in grid connectivity across new industrial and infrastructure projects. Although renewable generation capacity expanded rapidly, transmission and distribution (T&D) networks failed to keep pace. This widening “transmission gap” left many newly built factories, data centers, and commercial complexes waiting months—or even years—for permanent utility hookups. Rental power solutions thus emerged as the critical bridge, enabling these facilities to begin revenue operations while grid access remained incomplete.

The segment’s strength in the power rental market also reflects the growing popularity of Power‑as‑a‑Service (PaaS) models, particularly within energy‑intensive manufacturing. Instead of investing heavily in permanent backup systems, companies operating continuous production lines increasingly outsourced their power management to rental providers. This model proved vital for sectors such as semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, where even milliseconds of outage can destroy entire production batches. Continuous rental power not only transferred operational risk away from manufacturers but also ensured power reliability and quality levels that local utilities could not always guarantee. Additionally, the scalability of these systems aligned with the “just‑in‑time” production frameworks dominant in 2025, allowing energy capacity to expand in perfect sync with output growth.

By Fuel Type, Diesel Commands Over 80% Revenue Share, Driving Fleet Interoperability and Value

The diesel segment maintained its commanding position in power rental market, accounting for more than 80 percent of total revenue—a dominance anchored in asset lifecycle economics and operational interoperability. Despite growing attention to decarbonization, rental operators continued to favor diesel because of its high residual resale value and reliable secondary market. Developing economies continued purchasing used diesel units, allowing rental firms to recover capital costs and recycle assets efficiently—an economic safety net that gas and hydrogen technologies have yet to establish.

From a technical standpoint, diesel’s sustained advantage stems from its simplicity and universal serviceability. With a global shortage of specialized technicians throughout 2025, introducing complex alternative‑fuel systems in unregulated markets posed practical risks. Diesel units, on the other hand, could be repaired and maintained by general mechanics virtually anywhere, assuring dependable uptime for clients in the power rental market. Moreover, performance data confirms diesel’s unmatched load acceptance during “black‑start” conditions. In emergency power applications—such as disaster relief operations or critical hospital systems—diesel generators can absorb 100 percent of rated load instantaneously, a capability that continues to make reliability a higher procurement priority than emissions compliance.

By End Users, Mining Sector Dominates Market Share Through Energy‑Intensive Autonomous Extraction

The mining sector remained the top end‑user segment in power rental market, driven by the widespread adoption of autonomous drilling and haulage technologies that dramatically increased energy precision requirements. Unlike manual operations, autonomous systems rely on stable voltage and latency‑free power to maintain constant communication between supervisory control systems and robotic equipment. Mining leaders therefore expanded their use of high‑spec rental power modules to prevent “digital blackouts,” as even brief power fluctuations can halt entire autonomous fleets and result in massive productivity losses.

The sector’s leadership also reflects a deeper structural shift in mining geography and energy intensity. As near‑surface deposits of copper, gold, and lithium became depleted, companies were forced to move toward deeper‑shaft operations. These projects introduced steep increases in parasitic power loads, mainly for ventilation, water extraction, and geothermal cooling—often consuming more electricity than the mining process itself. Given that such deep‑shaft mines have finite lifespans, corporations in the power rental market avoided permanent capital spending on dedicated plants and instead turned to scalable multi‑megawatt rental systems. This flexible, cost‑contained approach enabled rapid expansion and withdrawal of energy assets, firmly positioning mining as the leading contributor to power rental demand in 2025.

AI Infrastructure Expansion Drives Rapid Power Rental Market Demand

The surge in AI infrastructure development has become the central force driving demand across the power rental market. Global data center construction now totals USD 240.97 billion, causing a widening gap between rapidly expanding facilities and constrained utility grid capacity. For example, Northern Virginia alone absorbed 407.4 MW of data center capacity in just Q1 2024—far exceeding what local grids can deliver. To bridge this shortfall, companies like APR Energy have stepped in, deploying 100 MW of mobile gas turbines for a single AI hyperscaler in early 2025. In this race, speed defines competitive advantage. Duos Technologies recently demonstrated this by installing a 100 MW backup power system in only ten days, underscoring the market’s increasing need for rapid deployment solutions.

Hyperscale facilities now demand extraordinary energy loads, with a single new data center in 2024 consuming about 125 MW—enough to power 100,000 homes. Recognizing this scale, Caterpillar invested USD 725 million to expand its Lafayette engine manufacturing facility, boosting production capacity for large-scale generators. These investments are already translating into major operational deployments; for instance, 700 Caterpillar generators were mobilized for a single Joule Capital Partners project in Utah. The magnitude of such orders illustrates how the market has become indispensable for sustaining digital infrastructure amidst grid constraints.

Record Financial Revenue Confirms Strong Power Rental Market Trajectory

Financial results from 2024 reinforce the strength of this sector’s momentum. United Rentals reported record total revenue of USD 15.35 billion, supported by an adjusted EBITDA of USD 7.16 billion that highlights robust pricing power. Managing this scale requires significant operational resources—its fleet’s Original Equipment Cost (OEC) now stands at USD 20.59 billion, maintained by a workforce of 27,900 employees.

Competitors are also seeing impressive performance. Ashtead Group, operating as Sunbelt Rentals, posted USD 10.86 billion in revenue, while Herc Rentals generated USD 3.57 billion, with USD 3.2 billion coming purely from equipment rentals. Collectively, these numbers confirm strong and sustained industrial demand, driven by widespread electrification delays and global infrastructure upgrades.

Aggressive Capital Expenditure Strategies Fuel Fleet Expansion Efforts

Anticipating prolonged growth, leading firms in the power rental market are investing heavily to secure future market share. United Rentals allocated USD 3.76 billion in gross rental capital expenditure in 2024 to modernize its fleet, while Ashtead Group went even further with USD 4.3 billion during its fiscal year. Acquisitions remain a central growth strategy—Ashtead alone earmarked USD 905 million for bolt-on deals in 2024. Aggreko followed suit, investing USD 559 million to upgrade its fleet and maintain service competitiveness.

Beyond internal investments, strategic buyouts are reshaping the power rental market landscape. United Rentals’ USD 1.1 billion purchase of Yak Access expanded its foothold in utility access solutions, while Ashtead set aside another USD 137 million for 2025 acquisitions. Such consolidation is generating shareholder value as well—United Rentals returned USD 1.5 billion through share repurchases. Collectively, these capital deployments reflect strong confidence in multi-year demand forecasts, emphasizing that equipment availability is becoming a decisive factor in winning projects.

Battery Storage Investments Transform The Power Rental Market Landscape

The transition to cleaner energy is accelerating hybrid power models within the power rental market. In 2024, Aggreko committed USD 200 million to expand its mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS). With the U.S. grid holding 26 GW of battery capacity that year and developers adding 10.4 GW of new installations, rental-based batteries are emerging as vital tools for balancing intermittent renewable supply. By 2025, planned grid additions are expected to reach 19.6 GW, further amplifying rental opportunities.

This evolution also aligns profitability with sustainability. Caterpillar achieved an adjusted operating profit margin of 20.7 percent, aided by its energy transition lineup. Aggreko advanced its “Greener Upgrades” program by launching mid-sized 575 kWh battery units and investing USD 140 million across its European portfolio. Growing customer emphasis on low-emission solutions ensures that rental providers investing in greener technologies remain both compliant and competitive.

Severe Weather Events Accelerate Emergency Power Rental Market Needs

Intensifying climate events are prompting utilities to treat temporary power as a core resilience measure. During 2024’s storm season, CenterPoint Energy managed an USD 800 million leasing program to maintain power stability, securing 500 MW of mobile generation capacity. Following Hurricane Beryl—which left 2.2 million customers without electricity—restoration efforts lasting 11 days drove extended rental utilization.

Field operations highlight this urgency in the power rental market. CenterPoint deployed three 5 MW mobile generators to safeguard water treatment plants, while smaller units logged over 3,000 operating hours. With total storm-related infrastructure losses reaching USD 1.3 billion, recovery work now depends on sustained on-site power supply. The direct link between storm frequency and equipment utilization underscores how climate volatility is structurally increasing rental demand.

Mega Projects and Regional Hubs Sustain High Rental Volume

Large-scale development projects continue to ensure strong rental utilization across worldwide power rental market. In Saudi Arabia, Hyundai E&C secured a USD 145 million contract for NEOM transmission lines, requiring 450 towers and 200 kilometers of HVDC infrastructure across undeveloped terrain—reliant entirely on mobile power sources. Similarly, Ashtead Group directed USD 1.235 billion toward growth capital to meet surging global construction needs.

On the regional front, U.S. industrial hubs are expanding rapidly. Chicago alone recorded 218.7 MW in new data center absorption during Q1 2024. Supply-chain partners are benefiting as well—Yak Access contributed USD 300 million in revenue to United Rentals by supplying access mats for transmission projects. To serve these distributed projects, Ashtead added 113 new rental sites across North America. This extensive network ensures delivery continuity, reinforcing how equipment availability directly governs project execution timelines.

Operational Efficiency and Consolidation Define Power Rental Market Maturity

Operational strength now distinguishes mature industry leaders. United Rentals operates a network of 1,686 locations, yielding USD 4.55 billion in operating cash flow and USD 2.1 billion in free cash flow. Efficiency gains remain measurable—its fleet productivity rose by 4.3 percent, while Ashtead and Herc Rentals maintain relatively young fleets averaging 45 and 46 months, respectively, which helps minimize maintenance costs. Atlas Copco further demonstrated scale by generating USD 900 million in operating cash flow in Q4 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, consolidation continues to reshape the competitive landscape of the power rental market. For instance, Atlas Copco completed 33 acquisitions in 2024, Ashtead closed 26, and United Rentals fully acquired Yak Access. Herc Rentals expanded its fleet value to USD 7 billion, operating across 451 sites and reporting USD 5.1 billion in pro forma revenue. This wave of mergers and acquisitions reflects an industry converging toward a few dominant players with unmatched operational reach and capital strength.

Power Rental Market Key Players:

Aggreko

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson

Global Power Supply

Jassim Transport & Stevedoring Co. K.S.C.C.

Kohler-SDMO

Modern Hiring Service

Newburn Power Rental Ltd

NIDS GROUP

ProPower Rental

Pump Power Rental

Shenton Group

Sudhir Power Ltd.

United Rentals

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Fuel

Diesel

Natural Gas

By Application

Continuous Load

Standby Load

Peak Load

By End User

Mining

Construction

Utility

Events

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

