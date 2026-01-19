Airport Logistics System Market Report 2026: $11.56 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Logistics System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The airport logistics system market is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating a significant increase from $7.34 billion in 2025 to $8.09 billion in 2026, reflecting a 10.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth is attributed to a rise in air cargo volumes, increased passenger traffic, the integration of automated check-in and security systems, as well as the development of comprehensive ground handling solutions. Additionally, regulatory actions focusing on improving airport operational efficiency are positively impacting the market.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even further, reaching $11.56 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.3%. This forecast growth is driven by advances such as AI-optimized logistics, the implementation of comprehensive automated passenger and cargo handling systems, real-time tracking and monitoring, and the incorporation of smart airport technologies. Key trends include the widespread adoption of automated baggage and cargo solutions, expansion of airport fleet systems, integration of passenger boarding solutions, the introduction of advanced cargo terminal operating systems (TOS), and the deployment of warehouse management systems (WMS) along with automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

The rise in global air passenger numbers is a primary catalyst for growth in the airport logistics system market. For example, in July 2025, ACI World reported that global passenger traffic exceeded 9.4 billion travelers in 2024, an 8.4% increase from 2023. This surge in air travel necessitates efficient cargo operations, including freight handling, warehousing, customs clearance, and ground transport, thus fueling market expansion.

Leading companies in the sector are revolutionizing efficiency and passenger experience through advanced aerospace services, focusing on enhanced air traffic management and robust cargo handling technologies. In October 2023, Sterling Global Aviation Logistics introduced a new aerospace logistics service designed to expedite the delivery of critical aircraft components, featuring a dedicated team and specialized vehicles to prioritize efficient transport.

A landmark acquisition in October 2024 saw Vanderlande, a Dutch provider of automated logistics solutions, acquire Siemens Logistics. This strategic movement aims to bolster Vanderlande's technological capabilities and global footprint in airport logistics automation by integrating Siemens' advanced baggage and cargo technologies.

Major players in the market include Siemens Logistics GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BCS Group, CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd., and many others. The market landscape is heavily influenced by regional dynamics, with North America being the largest market segment in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow the fastest in the coming years.

It is notable that global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, particularly by inflating costs for imported automation equipment pivotal to baggage and cargo handling systems. This pressure is pronounced in the Asia-Pacific and European markets; however, it also spurs local innovation and adaptation, offering a competitive edge through reduced reliance on imports.

The comprehensive airport logistics system research report delivers detailed industry analysis, market size, and trends, offering invaluable insights into current and future scenarios. This report is instrumental for stakeholders aiming to navigate and succeed amidst the evolving complexities of the airport logistics environment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens Logistics GmbH

International Business Machines Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BCS Group

CIMC-TianDa Airport Support Ltd.

Babcock International Group PLC

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Swissport International AG

Vanderlande Industries BV

Fives Group

Unisys Corporation

SITA NV

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Grenzebach Group

Materna Information and Communications SE

ALSTEF Automation SA

Lodige Industries GmbH

Transnorm System GmbH

Glidepath Group

Logplan LLC

