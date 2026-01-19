Airport Kiosk System Market Report 2026: $3.25 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Kiosk System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The airport kiosk system market has experienced substantial growth, expanding from $2.26 billion in 2025 to a projected $3.25 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth is driven by rising passenger volumes, technological advancements in touchscreen and payment integration, and increasing demand for self-service solutions that enhance operational efficiency.

Key factors propelling the market include the adoption of next-generation kiosks with biometric and contactless capabilities, integration with real-time flight information, wayfinding, and enhanced baggage handling. The momentum is further bolstered by cloud-based kiosk management platforms, supporting scalability and reliability, and multifunctional kiosk deployments. The expansion of lifecycle service offerings, including remote monitoring and system upgrades, also plays a critical role.

In 2023, North America led the market, though Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. The increasing number of air travelers, owing to economic development and improved infrastructure, is a major growth driver. For instance, Eurostat reported a 19.3% surge in EU air passenger traffic in 2023 compared to the previous year, emphasizing the vibrant market scope.

Leading companies such as RTX Corporation, IBM, Honeywell, and Fujitsu are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on self check-in and baggage drop technologies to streamline passenger processing. Collins Aerospace's launch of SelfServ, merging check-in and bag drop into a single kiosk, exemplifies these advancements, highlighting cost efficiency and enhanced space utilization through shared infrastructure models.

The strategic acquisitions, such as REDYREF's acquisition of Livewire Digital, bolster capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions in secure financial transactions and customer service experiences. Additionally, the market is influenced by tariffs affecting the cost of imported components, encouraging local manufacturing and reshaping supply chains.

This market's outlook considers these dynamic factors, providing key insights into trends and strategic direction. The airport kiosk system market report delivers detailed statistics, market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities. Companies engaged in this market are leveraging advancements to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for efficient and passenger-friendly airport operations.

The expansive range of airport kiosk systems includes check-in kiosks, automated passport control, and multifunctional kiosks equipped with durable hardware like touchscreens and biometric readers. These advancements aim to streamline passenger experiences while enhancing airport operational capabilities.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Check-In Kiosks; Automated Passport Control Kiosks; Common-Use Self Kiosks; Bag Drop Kiosks; Retail Kiosks; Other Types

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Application: Large Airport; Medium Airport; Small Airport

Subsegments:

Check-In Kiosks: Self-Check-In Kiosks; Passenger Verification Kiosks

Automated Passport Control Kiosks: Facial Recognition-Based Kiosks; Biometric Passport Control Kiosks

Common-Use Self Kiosks: Common-Use Check-In Kiosks; Self-Service Boarding Kiosks

Bag Drop Kiosks: Self-Service Bag Drop Kiosks; Assisted Bag Drop Kiosks

Retail Kiosks: Duty-Free Kiosks; Food and Beverage Kiosks; Merchandise Kiosks

Other Types: Information Kiosks; Wayfinding Kiosks; Flight Status Kiosks; Queue Management Kiosks

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Bollore SE

Amadeus IT Group SA

NCR Voyix Corporation

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Advantech Co Ltd

Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques

Materna IPS GmbH

IER Inc.

KIOSK Information Systems

Embross Group

Phoenix Kiosk Inc

Meridian Kiosks

Parabit Systems Inc.

Olea Kiosks Inc

Wincor Nixdorf International GmbH

Elenium Automation Pty Ltd

Lilitab LLC

Innovative Travel Solutions

