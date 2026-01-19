Commercial Airport Lighting Market Report 2026: $1.46 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Airport Lighting Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial airport lighting market has seen robust growth, expanding from $1.06 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $1.13 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth is attributed to the modernization of airports, adherence to safety regulations, technology upgrades, increased passenger traffic, and the adoption of automated control systems. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow to $1.46 billion by 2030, sustained by a CAGR of 6.5%. Key growth drivers include the shift to energy-efficient LED and solar-powered lighting, smart airport initiatives, infrastructure expansion in developing regions, and the integration of advanced air traffic systems.
The demand for air travel significantly propels the market, as air travel becomes more accessible with rising disposable incomes. Recent Eurostat data indicates a significant surge in EU air travel in 2023, with 973 million passengers marking a 19.3% increase from 2022. This increasing air travel demand is pivotal in driving airport lighting advancements, ensuring safety and efficiency in aircraft operation.
Major companies are focusing on intelligent lighting systems to enhance safety and operational efficiency. For example, Honeywell Automation India Limited recently secured a contract for its advanced Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system at Noida International Airport, integrating real-time monitoring and maintenance solutions. Similarly, TKH Group's acquisition of JCAII aims to augment its airport solutions by merging advanced guidance software with smart AGL technology.
The market is dominated by key players like Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, and Collins Aerospace, among others. North America leads in market size as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. Trade relations and tariffs, however, present challenges, impacting the cost of LED components and solar-powered equipment, thus driving domestic manufacturing and smart lighting adoption.
The comprehensive market research report highlights industry statistics, regional shares, leading competitors, market trends, and forecasting analysis. It covers an array of lighting systems such as runway, taxiway, and apron lighting, used for critical airport operations. The report includes data on influential markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Canada, and USA, providing a detailed perspective for stakeholders seeking insights into future market scenarios.
Overall, the market promises significant opportunities in developing energy-efficient, technologically advanced lighting solutions, despite facing tariffs-induced challenges. The ongoing shift towards smart, sustainable airport infrastructure indicates a progressive trajectory for the commercial airport lighting market.
Report Scope:
- Runway Lighting Systems, Taxiway Lighting Systems, Apron Lighting Systems
- LED and Non-LED Technology
- Inset and Elevated Airfield Lights, PAPI
- Landside, Airside, and Terminal Side applications
Subsegments:
- Runway
- Taxiway
- Apron lighting variants
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.13 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ABB Ltd
- Collins Aerospace
- Safran S.A.
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Signify N.V.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Acuity Brands Inc
- TKH Group NV
- Astronics Corporation
- Cree Lighting
- ADB Safegate BVBA
- Schreder Corporation
- Amglo Kemlite Laboratories Inc.
- Vosla GmbH
- GMR ENLIGHTS
- Abacus Lighting Ltd.
- ATG Airports Ltd
- OCEM Airfield technology
- Sealite Pty Ltd.
- Flight Light Inc.
- Midstream Lighting
- Vardhman Airport Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Airport Lighting Specialists
- Halliday Lighting Ltd.
- S4GA
- Carmanah Technologies Corp.
