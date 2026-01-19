Bird Detection Systems for Airports Market Report 2026: $1.66 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bird Detection Systems for Airports Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TheBird Detection Systems for Airports Market Global Report 2026equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with indispensable insights needed to evaluate this rapidly growing market. As the sector stands poised for significant expansion, understanding the trends forecasted for the next decade and beyond becomes crucial.





The bird detection systems for airports market has experienced noteworthy growth and will continue to expand from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This trend is largely driven by increasing incidents of bird strikes, heightened focus on aviation safety, compliance with regulatory standards, advancements in radar and infrared technologies, and increased adoption of acoustic and infrared sensors for wildlife monitoring. Airports are investing significantly in risk management and bird strike prevention programs.

The market is expected to further grow to $1.66 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth is anticipated due to the integration of AI and machine learning for predictive analyses of bird movements, the development of multi-sensor automated systems, and the employment of real-time data analytics for enhanced wildlife management at airports. Additionally, there is a significant push towards expanding bird detection solutions in emerging markets, the adoption of drone-based monitoring, and the deployment of predictive analytics for bird strike risk management. Current trends also highlight the deployment of radar, lidar, and infrared multi-sensor systems coupled with cloud-based monitoring platforms for real-time alerts.

The increasing number of bird strike incidents, which involve collisions during takeoff, landing, or flight, is a primary factor driving market growth. Such incidents are often exacerbated by the expansion of habitats near airports. For instance, in 2024, the FAA recorded 22,372 wildlife strikes in its National Wildlife Strike Database, underscoring the critical need for effective bird hazard management solutions.

Companies within this market are forming strategic partnerships to enhance technological innovation and expand their global reach. A notable example is the collaboration between UrbanV and The Edge Company in April 2024, which led to the deployment of an AI-powered bird concentration monitoring system aimed at reducing bird strike risks at vertiports. Similarly, the acquisition of a majority stake in Bioseco by Spire Capital Partners LLC in September 2024 is expected to bolster bird protection system deployments globally, promoting sustainable renewable energy.

Prominent players in the bird detection systems for airports market include NEC Corporation, Volacom, QinetiQ Group plc, Bioseco, and Raven Industries, among others. North America was identified as the largest market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The industry's growth potential, however, is tempered by global trade relations and tariffs, which have increased costs for importing critical components, potentially spurring local manufacturing and supply chain developments.

Numerous bird detection market reports provide extensive data on industry trends, market sizes, regional shares, and opportunities, empowering businesses with comprehensive analyses of current and future scenarios. These reports detail the technological solutions employed in bird detection, including radar, lidar, and acoustic sensors, and underscore the necessity of these systems for maintaining aviation safety and management at airports globally.

Scope and Breakdown

Components: Hardware, Software, Services

Hardware, Software, Services Technologies: Radar, Camera, Lidar, Acoustic, Infrared Systems

Radar, Camera, Lidar, Acoustic, Infrared Systems Applications: Runway, Taxiway, Terminal Monitoring, Wildlife Management, Bird-Strike Prevention

Runway, Taxiway, Terminal Monitoring, Wildlife Management, Bird-Strike Prevention End Uses: Commercial, Private, Military Airports

Commercial, Private, Military Airports Subsegments: Radars, Cameras, Acoustic Sensors, Data Analytics, AI-Based Software, etc.

Key Industry Players: NEC Corporation, Volacom, QinetiQ Group, Bioseco, Raven Industries, BIRD-X, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



