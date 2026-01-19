Nuclear Power Plant Market Report 2026: $38.77 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Power Plant Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global nuclear power plant market size has shown consistent growth, and projections indicate it will expand from $33.53 billion in 2025 to $34.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 3.2%. This historic growth is largely due to rising global demand for dependable baseload electricity, increasing construction of large nuclear reactors, advancements in reactor safety systems, expanded fuel supply and enrichment capabilities, and increased investment in the maintenance and life-extension of aging nuclear fleets.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $38.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.9%. This growth will be fueled by the adoption of small modular reactors (SMRs), the push for low-carbon energy solutions, demand for advanced reactor designs, and the expansion of nuclear decommissioning and waste management services. Key trends in this forecast period include a focus on SMRs, nuclear plant life-extension projects, and the use of nuclear power in non-electric applications like desalination and industrial process heat.

The increasing demand for electricity, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization, is a pivotal factor in the expansion of the nuclear power plant market. Nuclear plants provide a stable source of low-carbon energy, addressing the growing power needs of expanding populations and industries. As illustrated in May 2025 by the International Energy Agency, electricity generation in OECD nations reached 904.8 terawatt-hours, representing a 4% increase year-over-year, underscoring the strong relationship between energy demand and nuclear market growth.

Key players are focusing on innovating reactor technologies to enhance safety and efficiency while reducing construction costs. For example, in May 2023, Westinghouse Electric Company introduced the AP300 SMR, a 300-MWe single-loop pressurized water reactor, noted for its compact size, passive safety features, and capability to integrate with renewable sources. Additional applications include district heating and desalination.

In November 2023, Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Corporation acquired Westinghouse Electric Company for $8.2 billion. This acquisition aims to bolster strategic growth by leveraging Cameco's fuel expertise and Brookfield's clean energy prowess, thus solidifying Westinghouse's position in the nuclear energy sector.

Prominent companies in the nuclear power plant market include Siemens Energy, GE Vernova, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, EDF, Rosatom, and others. Notably, Asia-Pacific was the largest market region in 2025, with North America poised to grow the fastest in the upcoming period.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are impacting the market, especially regarding nuclear-grade equipment, which raises costs and extends project timelines, particularly in regions relying on imports. These factors contribute to shaping the global nuclear power plant market landscape, encouraging localized manufacturing and regional supply chain development.

The extensive market report provides insights into market sizes, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and trending opportunities, offering a comprehensive view of the nuclear power plant industry. It serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders aiming to understand current dynamics and future projections in this evolving sector.

