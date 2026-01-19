Nuclear Materials Market Report 2026: $81.48 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The nuclear materials market has experienced a robust expansion, projected to increase from $60.58 billion in 2025 to $64.43 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth is driven by heightened demand for radiation shielding in medical imaging and nuclear facilities, the expanded use of industrial radiography sources for non-destructive testing across energy and manufacturing sectors, and advancements in nuclear power generation necessitating a stable supply of fissile materials. Additionally, innovations in handling and containment technologies and the growing application of radioisotope power systems in spacecraft and deep-space missions have contributed to market growth.

The market is expected to expand to $81.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. Factors such as increased investments in next-generation nuclear reactors, rising adoption of compact spacecraft power systems for commercial and scientific missions, stricter regulations on nuclear material transport and storage, expansion of nuclear medicine, and ongoing innovation in radiography and shielding technologies are fueling growth. Key trends include a high demand for high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), a rise in medical isotope production, and an emphasis on nuclear waste management and recycling.

Space exploration plays a significant role in market expansion, with investments boosting the identification and extraction of nuclear materials for energy and propulsion systems. The World Economic Forum reports the space economy is expected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, driven by technological advancements. According to the Space Foundation, the global space economy grew by 7.4% to $570 billion in 2023. Such investments promote market growth by supporting space-related nuclear material exploration.

Leading companies in the sector are focusing on innovative solutions like radioactive isotopes to enhance medical treatments and industrial applications. For instance, Isotope Technologies Munich SE obtained approval to produce the medical radioisotope lutetium-177, advancing radioactive operations. Similarly, QSA Global Inc. and Niowave Inc. partnered to enhance the production of actinium-225 for cancer therapy.

Prominent players in the nuclear materials market include GE Vernova LLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Boss Energy Ltd., and several others. North America was the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period. However, trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market dynamics, affecting procurement and production costs but encouraging local production and advanced nuclear fuel development.

The nuclear materials market report offers critical insights, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends. It is a crucial tool for businesses aiming to succeed in the nuclear materials industry, providing a comprehensive analysis of current and future market scenarios across various sectors and regions.

By Material Type: Special Nuclear Material; Source Material; Product Material; Radium

By Application: Power Generation; Medical Isotope Production; Naval Propulsion

By End-User: Medicine; Agriculture; Energy and Power; Consumer Product; Veterinary; Marines; Aerospace; Defense; Industry; Other End Users

By Special Nuclear Material: Uranium-235; Uranium-233; Plutonium-239

By Source Material: Natural Uranium; Depleted Uranium; Thorium

By Product Material: Nuclear Fuel; Nuclear Waste; Radioisotopes

By Radium: Radium-226; Radium-228

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $64.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



