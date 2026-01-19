Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Protective Equipment Market Report 2026: $15.61 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Protective Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protective equipment market has demonstrated significant growth and is projected to continue on this trajectory over the next few years. The market is anticipated to expand from $10.59 billion in 2025 to $15.61 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% between 2026 and 2030. This growth is fueled by a heightened global awareness of CBRN threats, increased defense and homeland security budgets, and advancements in protective technologies.

Recent years have seen a surge in demand for lightweight, ergonomic protective equipment that integrates sensors and real-time monitoring systems. The rising need from civil defense and industrial safety sectors, alongside rapid deployment solutions, underscores a dynamic approach to safety requirements. Companies are investing in developing multi-threat protective systems and portable decontamination kits, focusing on long-duration operational comfort and specialized application customization.

The increasing frequency of terrorist threats drives the CBRN market further. A marked rise in terrorism-related incidents, such as the 22% increase in related deaths reported for 2023, heightens the demand for protective gear against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear dangers. The market thus provides essential safety solutions amid growing global security concerns.

Major industry players are innovating to enhance the protective capabilities and user-comfort of their products. Avon Technologies Plc, for example, launched the EXOSKIN-S1 CBRN protective suit in 2024, combining lightweight materials with integrated systems to reduce operator fatigue and increase mission effectiveness. This trend towards lighter equipment aligns with sector demands for more efficient mobility and comprehensive protection.

Strategic acquisitions also characterize the market, as evidenced by Radiation Detection Company's acquisition of PL Medical Co. LLC in 2025, expanding their footprint in radiological protection and dosimetry solutions. Such maneuvers highlight the competitive landscape and the intent to broaden service offerings and geographic reach.

North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. Global trade dynamics and tariffs impact the market, influencing the cost of raw materials and pushing manufacturers towards localized production and innovative materials, ultimately driving resilience and competitiveness.

This comprehensive market analysis provides valuable insights into the current and future industry scenarios, equipping stakeholders with data on regional shares, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, and lucrative opportunities. Companies in the sector, including Thales Group, Leidos Holdings Inc., and Bruker Corporation, among others, are crucial contributors to the advancement and efficiency of CBRN protective solutions globally.

The market encompasses sales of face shields, decontamination kits, and portable ventilation units, with revenues largely generated from the value of goods sold by manufacturers and the services associated with these products. As the industry evolves, these dynamics offer expansive opportunities for growth and advancement.

Scope:

Type: Suits, Masks, Respirators, Gloves, Boots

Detection Equipment: Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Detectors, Multi-Detection Systems

Materials: Nomex, Kevlar, Activated Carbon, Tyvek, Butyl Rubber

Distribution Channels: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales, Distribution Partners

Applications: Defense, Public Safety, Industrial Hazards, Medical Research, Waste Management

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Thales Group

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Battelle Memorial Institute

Smiths Detection Group Limited

Bruker Corporation

QinetiQ Group Plc

MSA Safety Incorporated

Rheinmetall Defence AG

Chemring Group Plc

HDT Global Inc.

OPEC CBRN Suits GmbH

Respirex International Limited

Portsmouth Aviation Limited

Avon Protection Plc

Seyntex N.V.

Karcher Futuretech GmbH

Parcil Safety LLC

Holdfast Systems (Pty) Ltd.

MIRA Safety Inc.

LION Group Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7591j8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment