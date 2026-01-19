More Electric Aircraft Market Report 2026: $6.54 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "More Electric Aircraft Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The more electric aircraft market is undergoing substantial growth, projected to expand from $3.65 billion in 2025 to $6.54 billion by 2030, marked by a CAGR of 12.2% from 2026 onwards. This surge is driven by the shift from hydraulic and pneumatic systems to electric solutions, propelled by the demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, innovations in electric propulsion, and an intensified focus on reducing emissions through advanced aviation research initiatives.

The forecast period is characterized by innovations in hybrid-electric and fully electric propulsion technologies, pushing demand for lightweight electrical systems in next-gen aircraft. These advancements are accompanied by increased investment in energy storage solutions, essential for the widespread adoption of electric aircraft systems. Regulatory focus on sustainable aviation further accelerates the transition to electric aircraft designs. Major trends include growing adoption of eVTOLs and electric regional aircraft, enhancements in energy storage, and developments in power conversion technology.

Global air passenger traffic growth significantly influences market expansion, with IATA projecting traveler numbers to reach 4 billion by 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. As airlines adopt more electric aircraft to cater to commercial and business passengers, featuring cutting-edge technology like electric propellers, the market sees notable acceleration.

Key market players are innovating, exemplified by ZeroAvia's introduction of electric and hydrogen components aimed at capitalizing on the burgeoning market for hydrogen-electric powertrains. The company focuses on certifying engines for aircraft capacities ranging up to 90 seats, highlighting advancements in electric motors and silicon carbide inverters designed to meet aerospace standards and reduce emissions.

In a strategic move, BAE Systems acquired Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. in February 2024 to enhance its capabilities in space, intelligence, and mission systems. This acquisition signifies a broader effort to strengthen technological prowess in the defense and civil space sectors.

Key players in the more electric aircraft market include AMETEK Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Bombardier Inc., GE Aviation, and Honeywell International Inc., among others. Europe led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific, North America, and other regions actively participating in market advancements.

Though promising, the market faces challenges from global trade policy changes affecting costs of imported components like propulsion systems and energy storage solutions. Such tariffs have sparked localized manufacturing and innovation to mitigate cost increases.

A comprehensive market research report offers insights into the global market size, regional shares, and trends, equipping stakeholders with the necessary data for strategic decision-making. The shift toward more electric aircraft, including fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid variants, continues to redefine aviation, driven by robust demand and technological innovation.

Countries extensively covered in the research encompass Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the USA. The market embraces diverse segments such as unmanned aircraft, vertical flight, and general aviation projects, offering an expansive view of economic opportunities and technological strides in the sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid Wing

Aircraft System: Propulsion System, Airframe System

Application: Power Generation, Distribution, Conversion, Energy Storage

End User: Civil, Military

Companies Featured

AMETEK Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Bombardier Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

GE Aviation

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Safran Group

Thales Group

Boeing

Airbus S.A.S

Lockheed Martin

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Eaton

Ampaire

Bye Aerospace

Dixion Motors Inc.

Dufour Aerospace

Electric Aircraft Corporation

Embraer SA

Eviation Alice

Faradair

Joby Aviation

Longanair Ltd.

Magnix

Pipistrel USA

Siemens

Wright Electric

Zunum Aero

AeroTEC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qlfff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment