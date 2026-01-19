Hybrid Electric Aircrafts Market Report 2026: $6.74 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Electric Aircrafts Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hybrid electric aircraft market is undergoing exponential growth, projecting a leap from $2.2 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. This expansion is largely driven by pioneering R&D in hybrid-electric propulsion, regulatory pressures to curb emissions, and advancements in battery and electric motor efficiencies.

Forecasts indicate that by 2030, the market will reach $6.74 billion, maintaining the same CAGR. This surge is attributed to growing demands for fuel-efficient and low-emission aircraft, the advent of next-generation electric propulsion systems, and expansion of hybrid-electric retrofit solutions. Additional drivers include growth in pilot training for these aircraft, as well as adoption in regional and urban air mobility sectors. Trends suggest a move towards integrating lightweight materials and modular electric propulsion kits.

The rise in global air traffic, driven by economic growth and increased consumer spending, bolsters this market expansion. The International Air Transport Association reported a 36.9% increase in global air traffic in 2023 compared to 2022. Hybrid-electric aircraft promise to alleviate airport congestion through reduced emissions and noise, supporting eco-friendly operations.

Prominent companies like Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, and Ampaire Inc. are focusing on hybrid-electric powertrains to improve performance and reduce environmental impact. VoltAero SAS's introduction of the HPU 210 hybrid-electric powertrain exemplifies innovation in this sector, promising efficiency enhancements for homebuilt and light aircraft.

Mergers and acquisitions, such as Ampaire's acquisition of Magpie Aviation, illustrate strategic moves to enhance market foothold, integrating advanced propulsion technology to boost development and operational efficiency.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Despite some challenges from global trade relations and tariffs - which increase costs for imported components like batteries and electric motors - these measures also spur domestic innovation and local production, providing opportunities for regional supply chains.

The market spans multiple geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others, offering significant opportunities for entities involved in aircraft design, development, maintenance, and training services. As innovation surges, hybrid-electric aircraft continue to redefine efficient, low-emission air travel.

Markets Covered: Aircraft Type (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light Aircraft, Advanced Air Mobility), Component (Aerostructures, Engine, Avionics, Electric Motor, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Generator, Other Components), Lift Technology (CTOL, STOL, VTOL), Mode Of Operation (Piloted, Automated), Application (Commercial, Military).

Leading Companies Include: Siemens AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and many more prestigious names across the aviation sector.

Geographical Coverage: The report covers markets across Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and other key destinations worldwide, across regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

