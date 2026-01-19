Litter Bins Spotlights Office, Recycling and School Bin Ranges Following New Guidance on Tackling Litter

CHELTENHAM, UK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Litter Bins (UK), part of Jaydee Living Ltd, today spotlighted its core ranges of office bins, recycling bins and school bins, following the publication of its latest commentary on how litter is affecting Britain’s beauty spots. The company says the focus for 2026 is on making day-to-day recycling and waste management easier for UK organisations—through clear, practical choices for waste containment and waste sorting in different environments.



“Whether it’s a busy workplace, a classroom, or shared public spaces, the right bin infrastructure is one of the most straightforward ways to improve day-to-day waste sorting and reduce the overflow of rubbish,” said a spokesperson for Litter Bins. “We’re using our latest guidance to encourage simple steps that organisations can implement quickly—supported by a broad, stocked range and packaging choices designed to reduce unnecessary waste.”

Office bins: supporting everyday workplace waste management

Litter Bins’ office bins range is positioned for modern workplaces of different sizes, including options for under-desk and shared-area use. In procurement terms, office bins and office waste bins are synonymous—both describing the containers organisations rely on for everyday waste handling in offices and other professional settings. The company says customers commonly look for small office bins for individual workstations, large office bins for communal areas, and home office bins for remote and hybrid teams.

Recycling bins: making waste sorting simpler across sites

For organisations prioritising recycling, Litter Bins points to its dedicated recycling bins collection, which spans indoor and outdoor options as well as multi-unit configurations designed to help separate materials in a consistent way. This includes recycling bin and recycle bins options used as bins for recycling in workplaces, schools and shared spaces where clear sorting reduces contamination and improves day-to-day recycling outcomes.



Without assuming any single setup fits every site, Litter Bins notes that many organisations are managing multiple waste streams—such as glass, food waste, cardboard box packaging and general rubbish—and that consistent signage and separation can reduce confusion for staff, students and visitors.

School bins: keeping learning environments tidy and practical

For education settings, Litter Bins highlights its school bins range, covering solutions intended for typical school environments—from indoor areas to outdoor spaces used throughout the day. The company says schools often require a practical combination of school litter bins, school rubbish bins and school waste bins to help maintain cleaner grounds and support day-to-day waste sorting.



Litter Bins also confirms it accepts purchase orders from public sector organisations including schools and universities, supporting established procurement processes.

Highlights

Approximately 400 product ranges stocked, supported by a large warehouse operation just off the M5.

Packaging approach includes recyclable cardboard outer packaging and biodegradable air pockets.

Purchase orders accepted from public sectors including schools, universities and other organisations.

Delivery lead times vary by product, with warehouse-stocked items typically dispatched quickly (order cut-offs and made-to-order lead times apply).

UK-based operation with a sourcing approach that prioritises British supply where possible alongside a global manufacturer network.

About Litter Bins

Established in the latter part of 2012, Litter Bins is part of Jaydee Living Ltd and is based in the Cotswolds, with a large warehouse located just off the M5. The company supplies bins across schools, offices, homes and other environments, stocking approximately 400 different product ranges. Litter Bins states it aims to source British where possible while also utilising a global network of manufacturers. The business also highlights its use of recyclable cardboard outer packaging and biodegradable air pockets, and confirms it accepts purchase orders from public sector organisations including schools and universities.



Media Contact:

Litter Bins (UK)

Unit 2, Chosen View Road,

Kingditch Trading Centre, Cheltenham

GL51 9LT, United Kingdom



Email: info@litterbins.co.uk

Phone: 01684 252212



https://thenewsfront.com/litter-bins-spotlights-office-recycling-and-school-bin-ranges-following-new-guidance-on-tackling-litter/