Aircraft Recycling Market Report 2026: $7.66 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The aircraft recycling market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, increasing from $5.39 billion in 2025 to an expected $5.8 billion in 2026, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth is attributed to the uptick in aircraft retirements and the expanding demand for cost-effective used serviceable materials in aviation maintenance. Moreover, specialized recyclers are enhancing dismantling and disassembly capabilities, while a concerted effort is underway to reduce landfill waste from decommissioned aircraft. The market benefits from the development of standardized processes that ensure safe and non-destructive dismantling.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $7.66 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This future growth is expected due to the anticipated increase in next-generation aircraft retirements, rising sustainability focus across aviation, improvements in material recovery technologies, and a growing demand for certified recycled parts in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). Key trends include increased demand for recycled aerospace materials, adoption of non-destructive dismantling technologies, and expansion of global end-of-life aircraft services.

The surge in global environmental awareness is propelling the aerospace recycling market. As environmental concerns heighten, tighter regulations and sustainability requirements are pushing aerospace companies towards eco-friendly practices, including recycling. A case in point is the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting in 2024 that about 57% of UK adults considered climate change a pressing issue following heightened awareness in 2023.

Companies in the aircraft recycling sector, such as Airbus, are developing advanced technology solutions to meet diverse industry needs. In January 2024, Airbus inaugurated its Airbus Lifecycle Services Centre (ALSC) in Chengdu, a project aiming to enhance aircraft component recycling with a focus on material recovery and sustainability. The project marks a significant advancement in environmentally responsible aviation, aligning with China's sustainable development goals.

In a bid to expand its European and EMEA service capabilities, Unical Aviation acquired Ecube Solutions in September 2024. Ecube specializes in aircraft disassembly and component reuse.

Leading companies in the aircraft recycling market include Aircraft Solutions USA, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd, and Lufthansa Technik AG, among others. In 2025, North America emerged as the largest region in this market. Covered regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, and others.

The market faces challenges from evolving global trade relations and tariffs, which have increased the costs of importing materials like aluminum and titanium, impacting operational expenses for recycling. These developments emphasize local sourcing and domestic recycling initiatives, potentially fostering regional market growth.

The aircraft recycling market research report provides key statistics on market dynamics, regional shares, competitor landscapes, and emerging trends. With an in-depth perspective on the industry's present and future, the report serves as a comprehensive resource for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the aircraft recycling market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered: Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics

Engines, Landing Gear, Avionics Material: Aluminum, Other Metals and Alloys

Aluminum, Other Metals and Alloys Aircraft: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional

Subsegments:

Engines: Turbine Engines, Piston Engines, Engine Components and Parts

Turbine Engines, Piston Engines, Engine Components and Parts Landing Gear: Main and Nose Assemblies, Components

Main and Nose Assemblies, Components Avionics: Communication, Navigation, Flight Control, Monitoring Systems

