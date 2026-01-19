Global Polyoxymethylene Market Set to Double by 2035: Key Drivers Include Automotive and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyoxymethylene Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Polyoxymethylene Market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2035.

POM has witnessed significant growth, primarily driven by the automotive sector, where demand for lightweight, high-strength, and durable materials is rising. Its properties make it ideal for producing precision car components such as gears, clips, and connectors, supporting automakers' goals of enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing vehicle weight. The market is further strengthened by consistent growth in automotive production globally. Additionally, the consumer electronics and appliances segment contributes to market expansion. POM's dimensional stability, excellent electrical insulation, and resistance to wear make it a preferred choice for internal components, connectors, and housings. As the demand for compact, high-performance electronic products increases, manufacturers increasingly rely on POM to meet stringent quality and safety standards, boosting production and revenue growth.

The copolymer POM segment reached USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2026 and 2035. Copolymer POM, known for its superior chemical resistance and thermal stability, is widely used in products exposed to harsh conditions, including medical and consumer appliances. This segment allows manufacturers to cater to specialized performance requirements across diverse industries.

The standard grade POM segment was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2026 to 2035. Standard and reinforced grades are primarily used in general engineering applications, while impact-modified grades offer enhanced toughness and stress resistance, addressing specific industrial needs.

North America Polyoxymethylene Market generated USD 640 million in 2025. The region's POM adoption is driven by demand in the automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery sectors. Advanced POM-based manufacturing enables the production of lightweight, durable, and precision components, and investments in automation and material efficiency further support market expansion.

Key players in the Global Polyoxymethylene Market include Celanese Corporation, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, LG Chem, and others. Companies in the Global Polyoxymethylene Market are implementing multiple strategies to strengthen their position and expand their market footprint. They are investing heavily in research and development to create customized grades with enhanced chemical, thermal, and mechanical properties. Strategic collaborations with automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery manufacturers ensure long-term supply contracts and promote the adoption of high-performance POM products. Expanding production capacity in key regions reduces lead times and supports local demand. Firms are also integrating sustainability initiatives, such as energy-efficient manufacturing and recycling programs, to meet environmental standards.

