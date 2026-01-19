LOUISIANA OFFICE OF TOURISM LAUNCHES “YEAR OF OUTDOORS” CAMPAIGN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announce 2026 as the “Year of Outdoors” in Louisiana. The official announcement came on Saturday, January 17th during the grand reopening of the Walter B. Jacobs Nature Center in Caddo Parish. The yearlong initiative invites visitors and residents alike to discover the state’s natural beauty and recreational opportunities and puts a special emphasis on outdoor activities.

“Louisiana has earned the title ‘Sportsman’s Paradise’ because nowhere else offers our unmatched variety of outdoor experiences,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “From more than 7,000 miles of coastline to 21 state parks and countless waterways, forests, and wildlife habitats, our outdoors are as diverse as they are unforgettable. ‘Sportsman’s Paradise’ isn’t just a slogan – it’s a promise we deliver on every day.”

The “Year of Outdoors” will promote an entire array of outdoor opportunities. The great Louisiana outdoors has much to offer with activities ranging from hiking, biking, birding, paddling, fishing, camping and RVing, to swamp tours, festivals, agritourism, walking tours, ziplining, and outdoor dining.

Lt. Governor Nungesser added, “In Louisiana, the outdoors aren’t just something you see – they’re something you feel. Cast a line at sunrise, watch bald eagles soar above cypress swamps, stroll an outdoor art garden, or pick fresh fruit from a family orchard. However you choose to explore, the ‘Year of Outdoors’ invites you to slow down, reconnect, and Feed Your Soul right here in Louisiana.”

The new Walter B. Jacobs Nature Center is an excellent example of outdoor recreation opportunities in Louisiana. The newly completed 24,000-square-foot facility is the first of its kind in the region and offers a dynamic, immersive experience for visitors of all ages. The upgraded Nature Center includes interactive exhibits, live animal displays, a bird of prey aviary, five miles of outdoor hiking trails, and beautifully designed outdoor spaces that showcase the natural beauty of Caddo Parish.

The great Louisiana outdoors is expansive and world renowned. Poverty Point World Heritage Site in north Louisiana is one of only 26 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the country. The Atchafalaya Swamp Basin, which is larger than the Florida Everglades, stretches across 15 parishes in south-central Louisiana. In central Louisiana, the Kisatchie National Forest includes more than 600,000 acres of rolling piney hills to explore.

“Louisiana’s natural beauty is ready to welcome visitors. Whether it’s beautiful waterfront dining or ziplining over our swamps, this campaign provides an excellent opportunity for every region of our state to share what makes it uniquely beautiful,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois.

In Louisiana, the road less traveled is endless, with undeniable magic that reveals something new every time you visit. To plan your next Louisiana outdoor adventure, visit FindYourLouisianaOutdoors.com.