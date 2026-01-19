Global Oligonucleotide CDMO Market to Skyrocket, Reaching USD 3.16 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing), Type (Antisense Oligonucleotides, Small Interfering RNA), Application, End-use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global oligonucleotide CDMO market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth, expanding from an estimated USD 911.78 million in 2024 to USD 3.16 billion by 2033, representing a CAGR of 14.98% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is fueled by the burgeoning clinical pipeline of antisense and siRNA therapies, an increased embrace of mRNA-based therapeutics beyond vaccines, and the rising trend of outsourcing production by biotech firms to mitigate manufacturing complexities.

The propelling number of RNA-based and antisense therapy pipelines necessitates specialized manufacturing collaborators to optimize production scales. As these therapeutic candidates advance to late-stage clinical trials, sponsors face capacity bottlenecks and stricter purity requirements, driving a shift toward experienced CDMOs for scalable, compliant manufacturing. The demand for consistent GMP-grade materials throughout multiple development phases further solidifies the tendency towards outsourcing, bolstering the uptake of contract manufacturing services in this sector.

Additionally, the escalating intricacy of oligonucleotide chemistry, which demands advanced synthesis platforms and analytical expertise that many newer biotech entities can't cultivate internally, adds momentum to market growth. Innovations such as conjugated oligos, advanced delivery systems, and the crafting of long-chain sequences bring forth additional technical hurdles, prompting companies to rely on CDMOs with established proficiency. Hence, technology-savvy providers who can ensure high yields, reduced impurity profiles, and adaptable batch scaling are increasingly vital across the development spectrum.

Global Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Report Segmentation

The report projects revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033. It segments the global oligonucleotide CDMO market based on service, type, application, end use, and region:

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Contract Manufacturing

Contract Development

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Small Interfering RNA

Other Oligonucleotides

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostic

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $911.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3160 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Oligonucleotide CDMO market report include:

PolyPeptide Group

STA Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Bachem

Creative Peptides

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Merck KGaA

EUROAPI

Curia Global, Inc.

CordenPharm

Sylentis, S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/diml40

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment