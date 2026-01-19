Winter Adventures Await at The Franconia Inn: Cross-Country Skiing, Sleigh Rides, Snowshoeing, Fat Tire Winter Biking and Ice Skating in the Heart of the White Mountains

Franconia , Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, The Franconia Inn invites guests to experience the best of New England’s snowy season with a full lineup of classic winter activities. Nestled on 65 picturesque acres in the White Mountains, the historic inn offers the perfect home base for ski vacations, winter getaways, and family adventures.



Guests can glide across 30 kilometers of groomed cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, enjoy romantic horse-drawn sleigh rides, or make memories together on the outdoor ice-skating pond right on the property. Guests can also try out fat tire winter biking with fat tire bikes available to borrow on site. The inn’s central location also provides accommodations with easy access to some of New Hampshire’s top downhill ski destinations, including Cannon Mountain, Loon Mountain, and Bretton Woods—all just a short drive away.

After a day in the snow, visitors can warm up with classic New England fare at the inn’s cozy on-site restaurant or relax by the fire in the welcoming common areas. Families looking ahead to future stays will soon have even more to look forward to: The Franconia Inn’s newly renovated Family Suite will debut in late January, offering expanded space and elevated comfort for larger groups.The new Family Suite is highlighted by a collaboration with Garnet Hill, a local home decor store, which has generously donated all the premium bedding and linens for the new suite. To celebrate this collaboration, guests staying at The Franconia Inn will receive a 10% discount when shopping at the nearby Garnet Hill store.

“Our guests return year after year to enjoy the magic of winter in Franconia,” said Linda Ricciardelli, owner of The Franconia Inn. “From cross-country skiing and sleigh rides to evenings spent by the fire, there’s something special about this place that keeps people coming back.”



For more information or to book your winter getaway, visit

https://www.franconiainn.com/.

About The Franconia Inn

Since 1863, The Franconia Inn has welcomed guests to the heart of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Set on 65 acres with sweeping views of Mount Lafayette, Franconia Notch, and the Kinsman Range, the inn offers year-round recreation, comfortable accommodations, and on-site dining. Located just minutes from Lincoln, New Hampshire and within a short drive of Cannon Mountain, Loon Mountain, and Bretton Woods, The Franconia Inn is an ideal destination for those seeking an authentic New England experience.

